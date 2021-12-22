German brake brand changes ownership and becomes part of the Swiss mountain bike empire.

A new acquisition in the European component space could unlock the potential of Trickstuff.

The German boutique brake and adaptor brand is now part of DT Swiss, which takes full ownership and control of Trickstuff, on the first day of 2022.

DT Swiss is known for its exacting quality and is a powerful presence in the hub and rim market, in addition to its suspension offering. Adding brakes to its product portfolio, is a natural evolution.

Boutique design – big brand sourcing

Buying Trickstuff gives DT Swiss access to a leading brake brand with an established reputation and its own technology. The deal should unlock value for fans of Trickstuff, as DT Swiss has significant R&D and production assets, which could benefit the German brake maker.

DT Swiss will not change the management structure, allowing Trickstuff to continue with the staff hierarchy that has brought it acclaim in product innovation and quality. As such, Trickstuff’s owner, Klaus Liedler, now becomes the brand’s CEO within the DT Swiss organogram.

“We at Trickstuff are very happy to become part of the DT Swiss Group, which opens up great growth opportunities for us as an agile and innovative company. In the future, we want to continue working on sophisticated innovations with our great team and bringing high-quality, durable and easy-to-maintain braking systems to the market.”

Better production and possibly even more power

With much greater manufacturing resources and experience in sophisticated engineering R&D, for its carbon components, DT Swiss can offer Trickstuff a lot.

Many small brands struggle to scale, despite having excellent design innovation. Becoming part of DT Swiss should help Trickstuff avoid this growth ceiling.

From a broader mountain bike industry perspective, this move gives DT Swiss increased marketing leverage, especially in light of the supply chain crisis.

Expect to see more bikes with DT Swiss wheels also featuring Trickstuff brakes in future, as OEMs explore the opportunities that might come into being with this Swiss-German industry deal.

An even more exciting outcome concerns what Trickstuff’s engineers will be capable of, with additional R&D funding – making some of the most potent mountain bike brakes, even more powerful.