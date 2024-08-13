Don’t misss this Jamis Dakar full-suspension bike on sale at its lowest ever price at Go Outdoors!

If you're looking for an entry-level full-suspension bike, this Jamis Dakar is a quality option and it's currently on sale at just £799!

High levels of stock continue to be problem for the bike industry in the wake of Covid, which is great news for consumers, as you can pick up bikes like the Jamis Dakar for massive discounts. This one comes courtesy of outdoor retailer Go Outdoors, and gives as much as 40% off the dual suspension Jamis Dakar, a bike we tested back in 2019 and had ‘the potential to be the best in test’ in our round-up of best budget full-suspension bikes.

Normally priced at £1,400, the Jamis Dakar is discounted to just £799 at Go Outdoors, with two different options to choose from, and all sizes in stock. That’s an incredible deal, with bikes selling fast according to the Go Outdoors website.

The high-quality 6061 alloy Dakar frame looks a bit like an older Santa Cruz design, which is high praise at this price, with a single-pivot design and a linkage driven shock to tune the leverage curve. That rear suspension is handled by a RockShox Monarch shock, matched with a RockShox Judy fork up front. Travel is 120mm at both ends, and the Dakar rolls on 27.5in wheels front and rear.

WTB provides the aggressive Vigilante tyres, and there’s an excellent Shimano Deore 10-speed drivetrain with a single ring up front for security and simplicity. Braking is handled by Shimano’s MT200 hydraulic disc brakes. There’s no dropper post as standard, but with this kind of saving, hopefully there’s cash left over for an upgrade.

Jamis offers the Dakar in five sizes, from XS to XL, and there are two colour options; blue or sand.

When we tested the 2019 version we were blown away by the frame quality and geometry, but frustrated by the tyre choice and rear shock tune, rating it a 7/10. But five years has passed since that review, and the spec has been updated on the latest model, so hopefully those criticisms have been fixed. But even with those issues, the Dakar is a seriously good option for anyone looking to buy a full-suspension bike on a tight budget.