DMR Sect dirt jump bike now available as complete bike

A very clean lined dirt jumper from DMR

The DMR Sect Bike uses the same geometry as found on Sect frame: super short rear end, 69º head angle, great toe clearance and low standover.

DMR Sect need to know

Frame: DMR 4130 chromoly

Fork: RST Dirt 100 with rebound adj

Headset: FSA Orbit C cartridge

Handlebar: 31.8 aluminium 740mm 2” rise

Stem: 3D Forged 40mm

Brakes: Tektro M275 hydraulic 160mm front and rear

Crankset: Two-piece crank arms with integrated 24mm axle

Wheels: Alex DM24 26” double wall rims on KT DJ hubs

Tyres: Kenda Small Block 8 26×2.1”

Chainring: 32T

Freewheel: Odyssey 13t

Chain: YBN MK918 Half Link Black

Pedals: DMR V6

Grips: DMR Sect grips

Weight: 13.5kg

SRP: £750

DMR sez: “Featuring a super short rear end for maximum airborne agility, lightning-fast tailwhips, flips and improved manuals, the new DMR Sect Complete matches the same legendary dirt geometry of the renowned DMR Sect Custom frame, using 4130 chromoly tubing for better value with great strength-to-weight ratio. This includes a 69º head angle for stability to ensure you always get the perfect take off and landing, extra toe clearance for barspins and low standover height for quick whips.”

An integrated yoke offers up additional tyre clearance for those who like the mud and a YBN half link chain, Tektro M275 hydraulic disc brakes, Kenda Small Block 8 26×2.1” tyres and DMR’s own V6 pedals.

An RST Dirt fork with an upgraded chromoly steerer and rebound damping adjustment completes the spec. Available in Arctic Mint and Deep Purple colourways.

Pre-order exclusively from www.tredz.co.uk/dmr

DMR Sect geometry

• Reach – 420mm

• Stack – 670mm

• Head Angle – 69º

• Seat Tube Angle – 71º

• Top Tube Length – 570mm

• Front Centre – 652mm

• Rear Centre – 390mm

• Wheelbase – 1041mm

• Head Tube Length – 115mm

• Seat Tube Length – 330mm

• BB Drop – 25mm