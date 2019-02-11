DMR Sect dirt jump bike now available as complete bike

A very clean lined dirt jumper from DMR
The DMR Sect Bike uses the same geometry as found on Sect frame: super short rear end, 69º head angle, great toe clearance and low standover.
DMR Sect need to know
- Frame: DMR 4130 chromoly
- Fork: RST Dirt 100 with rebound adj
- Headset: FSA Orbit C cartridge
- Handlebar: 31.8 aluminium 740mm 2” rise
- Stem: 3D Forged 40mm
- Brakes: Tektro M275 hydraulic 160mm front and rear
- Crankset: Two-piece crank arms with integrated 24mm axle
- Wheels: Alex DM24 26” double wall rims on KT DJ hubs
- Tyres: Kenda Small Block 8 26×2.1”
- Chainring: 32T
- Freewheel: Odyssey 13t
- Chain: YBN MK918 Half Link Black
- Pedals: DMR V6
- Grips: DMR Sect grips
- Weight: 13.5kg
- SRP: £750
DMR sez: “Featuring a super short rear end for maximum airborne agility, lightning-fast tailwhips, flips and improved manuals, the new DMR Sect Complete matches the same legendary dirt geometry of the renowned DMR Sect Custom frame, using 4130 chromoly tubing for better value with great strength-to-weight ratio. This includes a 69º head angle for stability to ensure you always get the perfect take off and landing, extra toe clearance for barspins and low standover height for quick whips.”
An integrated yoke offers up additional tyre clearance for those who like the mud and a YBN half link chain, Tektro M275 hydraulic disc brakes, Kenda Small Block 8 26×2.1” tyres and DMR’s own V6 pedals.
An RST Dirt fork with an upgraded chromoly steerer and rebound damping adjustment completes the spec. Available in Arctic Mint and Deep Purple colourways.
Pre-order exclusively from www.tredz.co.uk/dmr
DMR Sect geometry
• Reach – 420mm
• Stack – 670mm
• Head Angle – 69º
• Seat Tube Angle – 71º
• Top Tube Length – 570mm
• Front Centre – 652mm
• Rear Centre – 390mm
• Wheelbase – 1041mm
• Head Tube Length – 115mm
• Seat Tube Length – 330mm
• BB Drop – 25mm