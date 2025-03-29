Hurry! If you love filming your mountain bike adventures, then the DJI Osmo 4 is one of the best action cameras around – and it’s hit its lowest-ever price in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal

You'll have to move quick to grab this £90 saving on the Osmo 4 camera – but it's a real highlight bargain in what's been a disappointing sale for mountain biking deals.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale ends on the 31st of March, and although it’s been slim pickings for MTB bargains, one deal that stood out is on one of the best action cameras for mountain biking – the DJI Osmo 4. It’s currently discounted by 32%, which takes it down to just £189.01, and a huge saving of £89.99 off the RRP of £279. This Amazon action camera deal is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the Osmo 4.

So if you’re considering getting into action cameras for the first time or upgrading an older model, then at its current price, the DJI Osmo 4 is a steal, but you’ll have to grab this quickly as this Amazon deal will end on Monday.

DJI Osmo Action 4, was £279 , now £189.01 at Amazon

Save 32% Grab the DJI Osmo Action 4 at its lowest ever price in this brilliant Amazon deal. It’s a superb action camera, perfect for recording your mountain biking adventures and can go head to head with its rival action cameras for spec and performance.

Price check: Argos £199 | Currys £289 View deal at Amazon The DJI Osmo 4 has all the performance features you’ll ever need in an action camera, and some of the highlights are the 4K/120fps HDR footage, which works seamlessly with three stabilisation modes, and the brand’s own HorizonSteady software to keep things ultra-smooth, even on the gnarliest of trails.

Your rides will have never looked better with the steady footage presented in a 155° ultra-wide FOV that will immerse you in the action. You can shoot still images in either JPEG or RAW, switch between a wide or standard field of view, control shutter speed and ISO, and adjust white balance. Battery life is excellent with up to 150 minutes of non-stop filming, and that matches up with one of its more expensive rivals – the GoPro Hero13, which has a similar run time.