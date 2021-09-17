Dirty Deals 197: workshop tools special

From super high-end, glam, chi-chi, megabucks items that are more like jewellery than tools through to bargain basic essentials, we have something for all mountain bikers in this little lot

What have got here then? Cable cutters, chain whips, complete tool kits, exotic Allen keys, torque wrenches of various styles, brake hose cutters, disc piston presses, decent chain tools, tool boxes and the world’s nicest hammer.

If you’re maintenance set-up needs a whole refresh then check our buyers guide to the best mountain bike tool kits.

XLC Cable Cutter £16.99 £12.74

“Hardened steel head for increased durability. Comfortable ergonomic handle. Locking jaw design for safe storage. Two cutting heads for multi-function use.” View Deal at Cycle Store

Ribble Chain Whip R-CW £9.99 £3.99

“Long handle for extra leverage. Rubber handled for increased comfort and grip. Compatible with 5 to 11 speeds. Lifetime Warranty.” View Deal at Ribble

Feedback Sports Ride Prep Tool Kit £165.00 £103.49

“Fine tune your bike before or after a ride with this set of essentials. Professional grade durability. Overmolded file tread grip for comfort and style. TPU coated nylon case.” View Deal at ProBikeKit

Feedback SPorts T-Handle Kit £165.00 £109.49

“Compact, bicycle-specific T-handle wrenches for maximum efficiency. T-shape for high and low torque. Professional grade durability / S2 steel. TPU coated nylon case.” View Deal at ProBikeKit

Effetto Mariposa Giustaforza 1-8 Torque Wrench £110.00 £82.49

“The ideal tool for both professional mechanics and cycling enthusiasts, Giustaforza 1-8 torque wrench has a very small head, to operate in tight spaces.” View Deal at ProBikeKit

Birzman Hex Key Set £24.00 £12.97

“A set of 9 wrenches in a compact holder. The Birzman Hex Key Set is fitted in an ergonomic double-layer holder, providing comfortable grip, and clear identification of the dimensions.” View Deal at Go Outdoors

Park Tool HMR4 Shop Hammer £34.99 £27.99

“The perfect workshop hammer! Fiberglass shaft with soft touch rubber grip. A unique two-sided head with both steel and replaceable plastic striking surfaces: ideal to tackle any job.” View Deal at Cycle Store

M:Part Torque Wrench £54.99 £41.99

“M:Part’s Cycling Torque Wrench is a high quality, accurate and precise product, making it a must have for all cycling enthusiasts of any level or discipline.” View Deal at Rutland Cycling

Ice Toolz Ocarina Torque Wrench £29.95 £21.98

“Its lightweight and smart design is ideal for all mechanics and riders. Tightening force to the correct torque easily, no need to set up the tool between various torque.” View Deal at Tredz

Jagwire Spaceage Hydraulic Hose Cutter £15.00 £11.98

“A neatly cut hydraulic hose is just as important for the home mechanic as it is for the pros. The hand-held design of our hose cutters makes it possible to cleanly prepare hoses anywhere.” View Deal at Tredz

LifeLine Pro Brake Piston Press £14.99 £9.99

“Brake piston press designed to easily push the brake pads apart to speed-up service and pad replacement. Strong alloy construction. Ergonomic handle. Wedge shape helps push back pistons.” View Deal at CRC

LifeLine Pro Chain Tool £24.99 £14.99

“Constructed from heavy duty steel with strong rubberised grips, this chain tool is ideal for removing chain pins with complete confidence.” View Deal at CRC

LifeLine Pro Stainless Steel Hard Case £25.00 £19.99

“Small enough to take to a race but big enough to stash your essentials, the Pro Stainless-Steel Hard Case enhances any budding mechanics workshop.” View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

