Dirty Deals: Endura trousers, Maxxis tyres, Fox knee pads and more!

It's nearly time where we're finally allowed to ride with more tan one other person again. The Rule Of Six comes into play again on Monday 29th March. Time to refresh your rig then!

Endura Hummvee Trousers II for only £54.99

Okay, so these aren't actually in the sales per se, but we're including them because we know that loads of people are on the lookout for places that have stock of decent riding trousers.

CamelBak Podium Dirt 620ml Bottle was £14.99 now £10.49

"The Podium® Dirt bottle's convenient mud cap fits tightly over the nozzle whilst you ride so that your water tastes clean and refreshing. As the ultimate bike bottle for both recreational and competitive cyclists alike, as well as featuring an integrated mud cap to keep the dirt out of your drink, a high-flow self-sealing jet valve and easy to squeeze ergonomic design."

Maxxis Shorty 3C EXO TR 27.5 x 2.5 tyre was £69.99 now £42.99

"3C Maxx Terra: An intermediate compound configuration used in select mountain tyres. 3C Maxx Terra is softer and offers more traction than 3C Maxx Speed, yet provides better treadwear and less rolling resistance than Maxx Grip. EXO: An extremely cut-resistant and abrasion-resistant material added to the sidewalls of select mountain tyres."

Backcountry Race Strap was £17.95 now £11.99

"Each and every detail has been redesigned to deliver what a rider needs. Glove-friendly pull points, innovative dual shock-cord pre-load system, a single-side pull retention system for even quicker access to your goods, and the most intuitive installation you've seen this side of a light bulb."

Lezyne CNC Rod 32mm Hex Wrench was £27.00 now £18.99

Will also work as a top cap spanner for certain suspension forks. "Long CNC machined aluminium extrusion handle provides ample leverage and is designed for daily shop use. Machined aluminium set screw holds tools in place can be adjusted by hand or 4mm hex. Designed to secure BB/cassette tools in place during use. High polish anodized finish for shop-use durability."

Cube Slasher MTB Flat Pedal was £99.95 now £69.99

"CNC-machined aluminium body and Cr-Mo axle. Chamfered edges for improved clearance in curves. Large platform area with low profile. Ten replaceable pins per side, including washers to adjust pin height. Sealed bushing and sealed industrial bearings. Integrated bottle opener!"

Fox Enduro Knee Guards was £65.00 now £39.99

"The Fox Enduro Knee Guards offers Fox's highest level of protection in an ultra-light pedal friendly design. The slip-on design with flexible impact absorbing Fox F3 Armour provides you with minimal restrictions and maximum benefits."

Mavic Deemax Elite Flat Shoes was £109.99 now £54.50

"Easy to clean synthetic material. Toe and heel protection. Contagrip sole material. Spider sole geometry – flexible but solid grip on any flat pedal. Dual-density midsole. Wide front and back flex grooves for off-the-bike grip. Engineered lug pattern integrates easily with pedal pins. OrthoLite insoles offer superior cushioning for both riding and walking. Quick Lace closure."

Spank Spoon DC pedals was £69.99 now £34.99

"Platform Material: Alloy. Axle Material: Cold Forged CrMo Steel. Bearings: Industrial sealed bearings, IGUS bushings. Pins: 12 Steel & 8 Alloy pins (per pedal). Platform Size: 100x105mm. Platform Profile: 16mm. Weight: 395g (approx)."

Spank Oozy 35 Bar & Split 35 Stem was £169.99 now £89.99

"This combo includes a Spank Oozy 35 riser handlebar and a Spank Split 25 stem. The Oozy riser bar is designed to offer dependable steering wherever your adventure leads you, while the Split 35 stem ensures that your handlebar is firmly clamped to your fork's steerer tube. This combination provides a perfect blend of strength, reliability and control on the most demanding of terrains and mountain bike trails."

LifeLine Pro Vice Grips was £7.99 now £5.99

"LifeLine Pro adjustable Vice Grips. An essential item for any mechanic's workshop. Jaws open to 44mm (Widest End). 180mm Long. Cro-mo construction."

LifeLine Pro Cutting Nippers was £8.99 now £6.99

"LifeLine Pro Nippers have sharp cutting edges which are perfect for cutting cable ties and odd jobs round the workshop. An essential item for any mechanic."

Dirty Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.