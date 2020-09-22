Dirty Deals: trail lights, waterproof riding trousers, Renthal bars and more!

It may not be Monday anymore but that's not going to stop the online bargain-hunting juggernaut that is MBR Dirty Deals from dishing the deets

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Endura Hummvee Waterproof Trouser was £79.99, now £67.99

Save 15%! “Lightweight, breathable 2.5-Layer waterproof fabric in a fully seam sealed construction. Extra durable stretch fabric panels on the seat. Seam-free inner leg panel, curved stretch panel back yoke. Elasticated waist with Endura branded stretch elastic shock cord . Pre-curved knee articulation. Ankle Zip with storm flap and Velcro adjustors.”

Buy Now: Endura Hummvee Waterproof Trouser from Cycle Store for only £67.99!

Renthal Fatbar V2 Carbon 31.8 800mm Bars was £134.95, now £94.46

Save 30%! “Increased width, from 780mm up to 800mm, aligning with Fatbar and Fatbar 35. Market leading weight of just 225g. The bar retains the same great flex characteristics, strength and durability as the very popular, original Fatbar Carbon. 7 degree back sweep / 5 degree up sweep geometry.”

Buy Now: Renthal Fatbar V2 Carbon 31.8 800mm Downhill Bars from Cycle Store for only £94.46!

Specialized Flux 1200 Front Light was £130.00, now £87.49

Save 33%! “With two premium LEDs using a high capacity lithium-ion battery, this light promises a long runtime and high performance. The battery is internal and rechargeable using USB, with a 90% fast charge in 1.5 hours and a full charge in 3 hours. This front light comes with extremely bright side lights to give you 180-degree visibility to other cyclists and motorists to protect you on the road. The Specialized Flux 1200 has three main steady modes, with four extra modes for secondary use.”

Buy Now: Specialized Flux 1200 Front Light from Rutland Cycling for only £87.49!

Evoc Stage 6L Backpack was £94.99, now £69.99

Save 26%! “The Stage 6l is a technical bike backpack with numerous features and details, making it the perfect choice for short enduro rides or manoeuvres in the park. The Brace link carrying system has freely moving shoulder straps for maximum mobility on your bike.”

Buy Now: Evoc Stage 6L Backpack from Tredz for only £69.99!

Altura Tornado Waterproof Jacket was £119.99, now £70.00

Save 42%! “The Altura Tornado Jacket is lightweight, fully waterproof and highly breathable. It’s a great all-round cycling jacket with some great features and it will keep the weather at bay.”

Buy Now: Altura Tornado Waterproof Jacket from Tweeks Cycles for only £70.00!

Fabric Chamber Ratchet Mini Tool was £39.99, now £19.99

Save 50%! “Ready for accompanying you on your adventures, this multi-tool features stainless steel bits, which provide you with everything you need to carry out essential adjustments to your bike. Its long bits also reduce the risk of loss, while their slim design makes it easy for you to reach awkward bolts on your bike. This makes it an ideal accessory for carrying with you on your road bike or mountain bike adventures.”

Buy Now: Fabric Chamber Ratchet Mini Tool from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £19.99!

Park Tool I-Beam Multi-Tool IB-2 was £14.99, now £10.49

Save 30%! “Strong, compact, and lightweight, the IB-2 is a great tool for taking on the road or trail. The IB-2 features Park Tool’s unique I-Beam handle with 10 tools.”

Buy Now: Park Tool I-Beam Multi-Tool IB-2 from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £10.49!

