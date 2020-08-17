Dirty Deals: Oakley Radars, SunRace cassettes, pink Five Tens and more!

Say hello to these little friends

Much like last week’s A-Level results, the prices on these deals have been revised and lowered. And you don’t have to go into clearing for this lot.

Oakley Radar EV Path Prizm Low Light was £150.00, now £99.99

Save £50.01! Wide view, semi frame-less glasses from the Big O. No, not Roy Orbison (ask yer Dad), Oakley. These low light versions make for excellent all-year-round-UK options!

SunRace MS8 11-speed 11-42T/11-46T Cassette was £64.99, now £41.99

Save 35%! Is there anyone out still paying top whack for cassettes from the big Ss? Why not try one of these wide-ratio cut-price cuties from the little S.

Moon Stem Cap Mount (Garmin, GoPro) was £16.00, now £10.00

Save 38%! At first glance it’s hard to see what this thing does – we initially thought it was for mounting a Moon LED commuter light on to. It’s actually a nice little stem-top spot for a Garmin – or a GoPro (if you’re still POVing GoPro footage like it’s 2015).

SDG Fly MTN Ti-Alloy saddle was £79.99, now £52.00

Save 35%! A titanium rail saddle from meisters SDG is a fairly safe bet. Especially at a price that’s nearer fifty quid than the usual eighty. Multiple colourways availabele too.

Five Ten Women’s Freerider Pro was £119.95, now £47.98

Save 60%! Warning: sizes at time of writing were limited. And at time of you reading this they may be even more so! It’s always worth a click thru to fifty quid Freerider Pros though. Just in case. Good luck!

Leatt GPX socks was £15.99, now £7.20

Save 55%! Socks that are officially The Proper Length. Get in.

Giro DND gloves was £29.99, now £13.50

Save 55%! If you’ve been down the Games Workshop lately, you’ll know what DND stands. Unfortunately Giro don’t. They think DND stands for Down N Dirty. Still, nice gloves.

dhb MTB Trail Short Sleeve jersey was £40.00, now £18.00

Save 55%! When is a T-shirt not a T-shirt? When it’s not made of cotton. Ditch the cotton but keep the T-shape with this no nonsense yet stylish short sleeve number from dhb. Numberous colourways available, if this black and grey combo is a bit too subtle for you.

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo 140mm Boost 27.5in fork was £449.99, now £184.99

Save 59%! Upper Tube Material: Aluminium. Use: MTB, XC. Graphics: Updated graphics. Travel: 140mm. Rake: 42mm. Air Spring: Solo Air. Steerer Diameter: 1 1/8-1.5″ tapered. Axle Spacing: Boost. Remote Compatibility: OneLoc (Not included). Wheel Size: 27.5″.

