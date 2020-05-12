Dirty Deals: sub-£2000 mountain bikes

Looking for a new bike to cheer you up in lockdown?

On the hunt for a new mountain bike for under two grand? Here’s a special edition of Dirty Deals for you this week. Grab yourself a new ride!

Rockrider AM 100 HT 27.5 was £949.99, now £749.99

Save 21%! Rockrider ain’t ever going to win any desirability or glamour points. It’s a Decathlon bike and that’s just how fashion works we guess. And turth be told, a lot of the time Rockriders don’t really cut it on the trails. But this bike is different. A capable 66° head angle paired with an impressive build kit (Michelin 2.6in tyres, 103mm RockShox fork, dropper post, SRAM NX drivetrain…). It’s a little on the short side reach-wise so we’d advise szing up from your usual size.

Buy Now: Rockrider AM 100 HT 27.5 from Decathlon for only £749.99!

Boardman MTR 8.6 was £1100, now £1000

Save £100! Boardman’s Bossnut beater. Well, maybe not. The MTR doesn’t quite wrestle the budget bounce crown away from the mighty Calibre Bossnut but it’s still a damn good full suspension bike for around a thousand quid. It lacks a dropper post and still rocks a front mech and 2x system. But it’s a sound starting point for happy mountain biking.

Buy Now: Boardman MTR 8.6 from Halfords for only £1000!

Calibre Bossnut was £1500, now £1100

Save 27%! Speaking of Bossnuts… here you go. There’s not really a whole lot more to say about this iconic People’s Champion full susser. Perhaps the only thing left to say is that… this may be your last chance to buy one.

Buy Now: Calibre Bossnut from Go Outdoors for only £1100!

Bombtrack Beyond+ 1 was £1849, now £1572

Save 15%! Something a bit different. If you’re looking for your next N+! bike, something to add a little bit of spice to your local loop and/or offer up a whole new riding experience to your sual full suspension trail bike… here’s the Beyond+ from Bombtrack. Fully rigid and making the most of its voluminous 27.5 x 2.8in tyres. Less is more.

Buy Now: Bombtrack Beyond+ 1 from Cycle Store for only £1572!

Kona Big Honzo ST was £2295, now £1881

Save 18%! Kona do cult bikes like no one else. The Honzo is most definitely a cult bike. It’s an aggressive hardtail that has plenty of fans out there who don’t mind paying a little bit more for the Kona special sauce. It comes supplied as a 2.8in tyre-d 27.5 wheel bike but will happily accept 29in regular hoops as and when. Two bikes in one, potentially.

Buy Now: Kona Honzo ST from Cycle Store for only £1881!

Trek Slash 8 was £2700, now £1890

Save 30%! “Slash 8 is an aluminium enduro mountain bike with fast-rolling 29er wheels, a 160 mm RockShox fork and Trek’s exclusive RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft shock. Smart spec, high-end suspension and the burly Alpha Aluminium frame make Slash 8 a high-value ride for enduro racers and all-around trail rippers”. NB: Medium only.

Buy Now: Trek Slash 8 from Evans Cycles for only £1890!

