Dirty Deals: 2.6in tyres, workstands, knee pads and much more!

It’s time once again for every self-respecting mountain biker’s favourite Monday-based roundup of the best deals on the world wide web of dirt.

Specialized Eliminator Grid 2Bliss 27.5 x 2.6in tyre was £48.00, now £24.99

Save 47%! The Eliminator sits between the mud-friendly Hillbilly and the all-rounder Butcher. Where the Hillbilly delivers in the wet and muddy conditions, the Eliminator delivers in dry, loose, and blown-out trails.

Buy Now: Specialized Eliminator Grid 2Bliss 27.5 x 2.6in tyre from Cycle Store for only £24.99!

Park Tool PCS-9.2 Home Mechanic Repair Stand was £119.99, now £96.99

Save £23.00! The stand folds for transport and storage and is adjustable in height (99cm‐145cm). Able to hold up to 36kg, so fine for even the heftiest of bikes, for example. All steel structure that’s actually teardrop-shaped to ensure perfect positioning during use.

Buy Now: Park Tool PCS-9.2 Home Mechanic Repair Stand from Pro Bike Kit for only £96.99!

G-Form Elite Knee Pad was £84.99, now £34.00

Save 60%! Made from compression fabric, this Elite Knee Guard also has a top and bottom silicone gripper to ensure that your knee guard stays in place.

Buy Now: G-Form Elite Knee Pad from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £34.00!

Endura Singletrack Waterproof Jacket was £119.99, now £64.99

Save 45%! The hood provides weather protection when needed, and is neatly secured with a retainer strap when not. A Napoleon chest pocket is included for your valuables and two front handwarmer pockets for other storage needs.

Buy Now: Endura Singletrack Waterproof Jacket from Cycle Store for only £64.99!

RockShox Pike RCT3 Solo Air 27.5 forks was £839.00, now £375.00

Save 55%!Charger Damper (RCT3). External rebound, low speed compression, 3-position compression (Open/Pedal/Lock). Non-Boost dropouts: 15mm x 100 Maxle Lite.

Buy Now: RockShow Pike RCT3 Solo Air 27.5 forks from Merlin Cycles for only £375.00!

IXS Trigger AM Helmet was £99.99, now £49.99

Save 50%! “While you’re building up some heat you’ll enjoy ventilation from the 5 front intake vents and 14 rear exhaust vents, front and rear vents are joined up by airflow channels, pulling in the fresh air and expelling hot, moist air.”

Buy Now: IXS Trigger AM Helmet from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £49.99!

Fox Racing Flexair Vent shorts was £95.00, now £50.00

Save 47%! Super-lightweight pull-on design with open knit waistband. Secure zip hand pockets. TruMotion all-way stretch fabric for increased mobility. Durable Water Resistant finish.

Buy Now: Fox Racing Flexair Vent shorts from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £50.00!

