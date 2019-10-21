Dirty Deals: kids mountain bikes, Pike forks, Endura shorts and much more!

Super 7 Dirty Deals

These super 7 Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

>>> Our pick of the best MIPS mountain bike helmet deals right now

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Voodoo Bakka 24in wheel kids mountain bike was £400, now £320

Save £80! “Being the little brother of the award winning Bizango 29er, the Voodoo Bakka Mountain Bike 24″ is bound to impress with its ultra-lightweight components, junior specific geometry and striking neon green design. With its lightweight aluminium frame and SunTour XCR front suspension fork bumps are no issue amd its 9 Speed Shimano Altus offers smooth and precise shifting while making sure hills are effortless. Topped with double wall alloy rims with Kenda Kinetic tyres the Bakka packs a punch that no trail is a match for.”

Buy Now: Voodoo Bakka mountain bike from Halfords for only £320!

Shimano XC5 mountain bike shoes was £119.99, now £59.99

Save £60! “The Shimano XC5 shoes have been designed especially for riders with a sense of adventure. The exclusive Shimano Dynalast sole supports optimum pedalling efficiency and helps to reduce fatigue so you can keep exploring all day in comfort. The classic lace-up design looks great and allows you greater control over the fit of the shoe. The laces will stay securely at the tension that’s right for you thanks to the mini power strap.”

Buy Now: Shimano XC5 mountain bike shoes from Pro Bike kit for only £59.99!

Dare2b Ellevate fleece was £40.00, now £7.99

Save 80%! “Great for summer hiking, camping and backcountry exploring. This hoodie is made from durably warm fleece fabric (250gsm) and features a snug fitting hood with drawcord, as well as a half zip fastening to get air when you need it. Stretch binding to the cuffs for a streamlined fit. Minimalist by design and easily packed.”

Buy Now: Dare2b Ellevate fleece from Rutland Cycling for only £7.99!

Endura MT500 Burner Short II Green was £75.99, now £56.99

Save 25%! “With 4 way stretch and a durable seat panel, the Burner Short II offers both flexibility and ruggedness-ideal when pushing yourself to the limits on the trail. With 3D moulded outer knee protection you can ride with confidence. A contemporary slim fit design mean that you don’t have to ditch the style to hit the trail. Zipped hand pockets mean you can keep your valuables safe, and the zipped fly with ratchet waist adjustor will keep your shorts secure all day long.”

Buy Now: Endura MT500 Burner Short II Green from Rutland Cycling for only £56.99!

RockShox Pike RCT3 Dual Position 27.5in fork was £899.00, now £487.50

Save 46%! “Travel: 160mm/130mm. Wheel Size: 27.5″. Springs: Dual Position Air. Adjustments: External rebound, low speed compression, 3-position compression (Open/Pedal/Lock). Steerer: Tapered Aluminum. Crown: Forged, hollow 7075 Aluminum. Lowers: Magnesium, disc only. Dropouts: 15mm MaxleLite. Maximum Rotor Size: 200mm.”

Buy Now: RockShox Pike RCT3 Dual Position 27.5in fork from Merlin Cycles for only £487.50!

Nukeproof Blackline Softshell Jacket was £120.00, now £70.00

Save 42%! “The water-resistant outer fabric of the Blackline Softshell Jacket is rated to 15,000mm and with a DWR coated outer you can ride through light rain and showers before you even need to think about pulling on a hardshell jacket. This protective outer is blended with a waffle style inner liner that holds in body heat and yet it’s impressively breathable to keep you comfortable and dry on even the coldest day on the trails.”

Buy Now: Nukeproof Blackline Softshell jacket from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £70.00!

Leatt Knee Guard 3DF Hybrid was £89.99, now £44.99

Save 50%! “Eat, sleep, ride and repeat! The Leatt Knee Guard 3DF Hybrid is a fusion of two worlds, soft and hard shell to offer durable protection without compromising on comfort. Keeping riders on the trail, it is fair to say that body armour has now been taking to the next level!”

Buy Now: Leatt Knee Guard 3DF Hybrid from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £44.99!

Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.