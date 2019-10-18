Our pick of the best MIPS mountain bike helmet deals right now

The best current deals on the best MTB helmets with MIPS

We have searched the corners of the world wide web to unearth the best current deals on the best MTB helmets with MIPS (Multi Impact Protection System).

>>> Best mountain bike helmets 2019: ridden and rated

All these are open-face trail or enduro style helmets. They all have at least 20% knocked off the SRP. They all cost under £100.

Giant Roost MIPS helmet was £84.99, now £64.99

Save 23%! “Roost is an off-road mountain biking helmet featuring high protection with a removable moto-style visor and AirFlow ventillation system for keeping cool. Featuring GoPro compatibility and integrated magnetic light mount. Roost delivers high value off road comfort and performance. Includes revolutionary MIPS brain protection system.”

Buy Now: Giant Roost MIPS helmet from Cycle Store for only £64.99!

Lazer Coyote MIPS helmet was £89.99, now £49.99

Save 44%! “Clean, practical and stylish, the Coyote MIPS by Lazer is a MTB helmet that delivers on every aspect. The TS+ (Turnfit Plus) fit system provides a snug and reliable adjustment mechanism to ensure comfort all ride long, while the bottomshell construction creates a clean finish and added durability. The rear shell construction is designed to hold your goggle strap and works perfectly in conjunction with the open front of the helmet that allows for goggle or normal eyewear use, while its integrated visor provides protection from low hanging branches and other things you encounter on your rides.”

Buy Now: Lazer Coyote MIPS helmet from Rutland Cycling for only £49.99!

Bell Spark MIPS helmet was £69.99, now £49.99

Save 29%! “Pulling its DNA straight from its big brother, the Spark Jr. employs the same crisp style in sizes designed around younger heads. Full-grown safety features including MIPS focus the legendary Bell reputation on protecting young riders so you can breathe easy as they explore their limits.”

Buy Now: Bell Spark MIPS helmet from Tredz for only £49.99!

Smith Optics Venture MIPS helmet was £89.99, now £69.99

Save 22%! “For mountain bikers looking for a stylish, great fitting helmet, look no further than the new Venture Mips. The Venture Mips features extended coverage on the back of the head for additional protection including Mips, internal air channels and 18 vents to keep riders cool, and the VaporFit system makes for a secure and comfortable fit.”

Buy Now: Smith Optics Venture MIPS helmet from Tredz for only £69.99!

Scott Vivo Plus MIPS helmet was £95.99, now £69.99

Save 28%! “The Scott Vivo Plus Helmet is the go to helmet for safety and style conscious trail riders. Packed full of great features, you can feel safe and secure no matter where you ride.”

Buy Now: Scott Vivo Plus MIPS helmet from Tweeks Cycles for only £69.99!

SixSixOne Evo AM Patrol MIPS helmet was £99.99, now £63.99

Save 36%! “SixSixOne’s Evo AM Patrol MIPS Helmet is the ultimate All-Mountain open face helmet featuring a built-in Boa micro-adjustment system which enables the helmet to fit every head shape.”

Buy Now: SixSixOne Evo AM Patrol MIPS helmet from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £63.99!

Giro Fixture MIPS helmet was £69.99, now £55.99

Save 21%! “The Giro Fixture MIPS brings confident, mountain bike style and breezy ventilation together in a compact design that complements nearly any ride – especially when there’s dirt under tread.”

Buy Now: Giro Fixture MIPS helmet from Tweeks Cycles for only £55.99!

Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS helmet was £120.00, now £69.00

Save 43%! “With our new A1 helmet, we at Troy Lee Designs are proud to introduce our resounding return into the aggressive all-mountain half shell category.’

Buy Now: Troy Lee Designs A1 MIPS helmet from Tredz for only £69.00!

Fox Clothing Flux MIPS helmet was £115.00, now £64.99

Save 43%! “The original Flux Helmet was designed with aggressive trail riders in mind – becoming a best-seller for over a decade. 12 years later, we bring you new levels of performance with the release of a completely redesigned Flux MIPS Helmet. With innovative materials such as our proven Varizorb multi-density EPS, all new 300-degree retention system, fully adjustable visor and MIPS impact protection system, the all-new Flux redefines open face mtb helmets for the aggressive trail riders of today.”

Buy Now: Fox Clothing Flux MIPS helmet from Tredz for only £64.99!

