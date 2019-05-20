Dirty Deals: wireless SRAM AXS, Race Face knee pads, Sun Ringle wheels and much more!

What's in our dirty basket this week?

Hey there bargain hunters! Prime yourselves for a primo collection of mountain bike goodies at knock-down prices from the best online retailers. E-tailers, if you will.

These Dirty Deals are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a 'Buy Now' link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don't worry, this does not affect the amount you pay. Shimano Windstopper Insulated Gloves – £29.99 – £22.99 Save 23%1! "Designed for cycling in cold weather thanks to the Gore Windstopper brushed liningWinter cycling gloves with a 3D cut which provides greater control. 3-layered structure for better heat retention. The synthetic leather palm is durable and designed for cycling."

Inner rim width: 40 mm. TYRES IN DETAIL: Hutchinson Taipan tyres, 27.5″ x 2.8. PROTECTIVE TRANSPORT COVER: You can store and protect your wheels easily with a protective cover. Two straps made from fabric for carrying them.” Buy Now: Rockrider 27.5in Plus Switch & Ride Wheelset from Decathlon for only £229.99!

SRAM X01 Eagle AXS DUB Boost Groupset – £1,900 – £1,710

Save 10%! “SRAM Eagle AXS ushers in a whole new thinking in the way mountain bike components can work together to provide a seamless customizable experience for the rider out on the trail. This XO1 specification groupset priorities outright strength for complete control on the most demanding terrain.”

Saracen Ariel Elite 27.5 – £3,499.99 – £2,399.00

Save 32%! “165mm travel frame offers all-round performance. Easily adjustable Rockshox & Fox suspension. Shimano SLX 1×11 drivetrain with huge gear range.”

Race Face Charge Leg Guard – £39.95 – £29.96

Save 25%! “Stretch mesh sleeve with second skin. Super fit for targeted protection. Foam panel impact zone with stretch Kevlar cover.”

Supacaz Grizips Lock-On Grips – £16.00 – £14.39

Save 10%! “Material: Dual Density High Performance Rubber. Supacaz pattern design for max control and ultimate tackiness. Diameter: 32mm. Star Ringz: 100% Aluminum.”

Bianchi Methanol 29 SX Frame – £1,599.99 – £479.99

Save 70%! “With a full monocoque carbon fibre construction and complete with some of the most advanced technologies from Bianchi, the Methanol 29 SX Frame is ready to be the foundation for your new competition dominating XC race bike build.”

G-Form Pro-X Knee pads – £54.99 – £27.49

Save 50%! “Tear up the trail wearing unrivalled protection with the G-Form Pro-X Knee Pad. Stylish and skinny, they are certain to revolutionise the way you ride.”

Sun Ringle Duroc 50 Wheelset – £539.99 – £269.99

Save 50%! “The Duroc 50, so called for the massive 50mm outer width of its rims, gives you everything you need to conquer the mountain trail.”