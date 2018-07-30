Dirty Deals: big cassettes, £22 disc brakes, half-price Fox forks and much more!

A majestic collection of ten killer deals this week. What have we got? Big cassettes, £22 disc brakes, half-price Fox forks and much more!

>>> Previous edition of Dirty Deals: flat pedals, tools, road bikes and much more!

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Shimano XT M8000 11-46T 11-speed cassette – £99.99 – £59.99

Save 40%! Does anyone buy any other type of Shimano cassette than the 46 toothed XT one these days? Typically XT; light enough, decent durability, not megabucks, crisp shifting.

RockShox Pike RCT3 Solo Air 27.5 150mm – £779.99 – £359.99

Save 54%! If you handle the rather… er, distinctive brown decals, these forks are a total flipping steal. Psst..! You can actually buy replacement decals from eBay if you really need to.

Shimano Deore M506 Disc Brakes – £59.99 – £21.99

Save 63%! Do you just want a set of brakes that work? No frills. No jazzy graphics. No groupset tier premium. Just some brakes that get on it with it. Here is the best deal out there at the moment. No brainer.

Shimano SLX M7000 Disc Brake – £94.99 – £39.99

Save 58%! Having just said what we just said above, you may still want to check out this deal on Shimano SLX brakes. Nearly twice as much as the M506 model above but slightly more sophisticated finish and features (tool-free reach adjust etc).

e.thirteen Direct Mount Guidering – £67.95 – £9.99

Save 85%! Only available in a couple of sizes but still well worth chekcing out. The 28T size would be great for 29er riders who do a lot of climbing. The 36T size would be good for gravity-fed enduro racers rockin’ 27.5in wheels.

Fox 34 Float 650b CTD 150mm fork – £915.00 – £449.00

Save 51%! Fox forks are rarely in the sales. Fox forks are usually rather expensive. With that in mind here’s an offer to pounce ‘pon ‘mmediately. Kashima coated 6in travel forks for 27.5in wheels (or 26in wheels will be fine too).

Shimano ME3 SPD shoes – £94.99 – £69.95

Save 26%! The amount of shoes on the market that are designed like this is rather crazy. Every brand makes a black clipless shoe with two Velcro straps and top ratchet strap. Why get these? They’re made by Shimano. They’re not too boring looking.

Giro Montaro MIPS helmet – £149.99 – £84.99

Save 43%! We hope you like orange. Very orange. FLame orange to be precise. Because that’s the only colourway that this lid is on offer for. At least it’s hunting-friendly and you’ll not get lost on the hillside easily, eh?

Five Ten Freerider sale at Leisure Lakes – up to 35% off

Save 35%! A very good set of deals for proper Five Ten Freeriders on at Leisure Lakes currently. As well as 35% off Freeriders there are also some bigger deals on Five Ten Impact models as well. Well worth a browse.

DMR Vault V2 pedals – £100.00 – £79.99

Save 20%! Large platform 105mm x 105mm. 430g per pair. Concave foot bed for feel. Low profile for clearance at 17mm. 6061 Aluminium and 4140 CroMo steel axles. Tuneable; flip the pins to fine-tune the grip. Serviceable.