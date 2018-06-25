Dirty Deals: full sus frames, enduro lids, knee pads and much more!

Give yourself a summer makeover with this bundle of bargains

Dirty Deals time again folks! Give yourself a summer makeover with this bundle of bargains. From framesets to socks, there’s something for everyone.

Vitus Sommet VRS 27.5 frame – £1,149.99 – £629.99

Save 45%! A screaming deal on a great enbduro bike. The Sommet packs 160mm of travel via a well executed 4-bar V-link suspension design. It’s Boost. It’s Metric. It’s trunnion. It’s as future-proof as you’re likely to get. And the colourway is cool too.

Endura MTR Windproof jersey – £67.99 – £25.00

Save 63%! The main thing you’ll learn from this garment is that wind is the biggest chilling enemy. Never mind the headline-grabbing rainfall, it’s wind chill that really damages your riding fun.

Leatt Knee Guard 3DF 6.0 – £86.99 – £49.99

Save 43%! Soft knee guard with co-molded hard shell sliders. 3DF AirFit ventilated soft impact foam. Anti slip calf band and silicone grip lining. Silicone printed and adjustable non-slip leg straps. New anti-odour MoistureCoool and AirMesh wicking fabrics. Pre-curved 3D design for optimal fit. Side impact protection.

SRAM Roam 50 front or rear 27.5in or 29in wheels – £359.99 – £119.99

Save 67%! Holy moley! If you – or anyone you know – is looking for a set of decent wheels for naff all money, here they are. The front and rear wheels are listed separately so there’s two links below…

Leatt DBX 3.0 All Mountain helmet – £139.00 – £74.99

Save 46%! This helmet has Leatt’s version of MIPS, dubbed 360° Turbine technology. Basically it allows the outer to move around the inner during rotational impacts thus reducing chances of injuries from twisting.

Diadora X Vortex Comp MTB shoes – £154.99 – £61.98

Save 60%! Boa retention system. Carbon reinforced sole. Vented perforated EVA insole. Ergonomic heel support cup. Suprell-Tech Morpho AM Cage upper.

Altura Attack 180 Waterproof Shell – £89.99 – £49.99

Save 44%! Roadie shells are all well and good if you live in central Europe but if you live in the UK you need something that can withstand more than a brief rain shower. This jacket straddles the spectrum of shell and decent waterproof rather nicely.

Ratio Signal 16cm socks – £12.00 – £3.60

Save 70%! The 16cm refers to the length of the cuff, in case you were wondering, not the whole length of the sock. That would make them really, really small socks.

Shimano PD-M545 pedals – £74.99 – £56.34

Save 24%! You still see these beauties on may a downhill and enduro racer’s bikes. Although cage-clipless pedals have improved in terms of aesthetics and overall weight, there’s an argument that these are still the best clip-ins for gravity fiends. Buy them while you can!

Camelbak Octane 18X 3Litre hydration pack – £109.99 – £60.54

Made from light materials designed for adventure racing, trail running or XC bike riding – anything where you need to minimize weight. Features a vertical zipper that opens to expand your cargo volume or zips up tight for a low profile. Plus you get two additional stretch pockets on the front and two stash pockets on the waist belt and harness to keep your essentials always close at hand.