Dirty Deals: drivetrain, droppers, darkers and much more!

It’s Monday again. Boo! Which means it’s time for another edition of Dirty Deals. Yay! We’ve assembled crop of great deals for this week.

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Brand-X Ascend XL dropper seatpost – £164.99 – £109.99

Save 33%! A budget dropper that’s proven to be reliable and smooth in operation. This is the one with the larger 150mm of drop to it. The remote lever is excellent too.

DMR Vault pedals – £99.99 – £79.99

Save 20%! Personally speaking, I always come back the Vaults. There are plenty of other really, really good flatties these days but when I park my feet on a set of Vaults they just feel… right. The aesthetics and colourway options are merely a bonus.

Onza Aquila VISCO DH 27.5in tyre – £72.95 – £44.99

Save 38%! If you buy these tyres you will instantly be as good as Aaron Gwin. Total fact. Okay, maybe not. NBut it’s got to feel good to look down and see Gwin’s rubber of choice on your own bike hasn’t it?

KMC X11-EL Silver 11-speed chain – £37.00 – £24.98

Save 32%! Easy to mount connecting link. Compatible with Shimano and SRAM. 114 Links. Nickel plated. Double X Durability.

Specialized Air Tool CO2 Mini Kit 25g – £25.00 – £14.05

Save 44%! Features: Fits seat post diameters from 27.2mm to 31.6mm; Silicon body holds 25g cartridge, 90-degree head, and 2-sided tyre lever; Plastic front clip holds 2 glueless patches.

Tifosi Crit Fototec Polarised Sunglasses – £99.99 – £49.99

Save 50%! Fifty quid for a set of shades from a resepcted brand that combine react-to-light versatility with proper glare-reducing polarising lens technology. A very good set of eye protectors/enhancers!

Madison Roam MTB shorts – £54.99 – £39.99

Save 27%! Two hand pockets and a pair of rear pockets. A hidden zippered pocket on the inside of a the hand pocket and two rear zippered pockets offer plenty of storage options. On the inside of the waistband are hook and loop adjusters to subtly fine tune the fit. Stretch fabric in the rear yoke. A DWR coating helps keep you dry from trail spray. Silicone print in the back of the waist grips to your liner short to prevent any unwanted movement. Double and triple needle stitching in all the right areas ensure bombproof construction.

Specialized 2fo Cliplite Lace MTB shoes – £99.99 – £49.99

Save 50%! Designed for enduro racing and trail riding the 2FO ClipLite Lace delivers pedal connection comfort and protection in a simplified lace-up version. This ultra-light version of the popular 2FO Clip is engineered for smooth pedal entry and exit with the Landing Strip cleat pocket meaning you can focus on going fast on the descent without the weight penalty for your climb back to the top.

Shimano CN-HG54 10-speed chain – £29.99 – £19.99

Save 33%! We’ve not forgotten all your ten-speeder out there. Hey, even some us have an older 10 speed bike in our sheds that gets dragged out for action now and again.