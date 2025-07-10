We loved the Decathlon Rockrider E-EXPL 520S at full price – it’s now got £500 off in this Prime Day electric mountain bike deal

Having tested hundreds of the best electric mountain bikes, the Rockrider E-EXPL 520S entry-level model by outdoor specialists Decathlon really blew us away, and proved that e-bikes don’t have to be expensive to deliver fun out on the trails. You'll have to be quick if you want one because this deal is flying of the Decathlon shelves.

Amazon Prime Day week is live, running from July 8th to 11th, so for the first time over four days. There are tons of the best mountain bike deals to be had, on Amazon, of course and at the majority of online MTB retailers.

We’ve been hunting around, doing the dirty deals work for you, and if you’re on the lookout for a budget electric mountain bike deal, then we’ve found the very one for you.

Right now, at outdoor specialist Decathlon, you can grab the Decathlon Rockrider E-EXPL 520S for just £2,499, which is a massive £500 off the RRP of £2,999.