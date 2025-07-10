We loved the Decathlon Rockrider E-EXPL 520S at full price – it’s now got £500 off in this Prime Day electric mountain bike deal

Having tested hundreds of the best electric mountain bikes, the Rockrider E-EXPL 520S entry-level model by outdoor specialists Decathlon really blew us away, and proved that e-bikes don’t have to be expensive to deliver fun out on the trails. You'll have to be quick if you want one because this deal is flying of the Decathlon shelves.
Amazon Prime Day week is live, running from July 8th to 11th, so for the first time over four days. There are tons of the best mountain bike deals to be had, on Amazon, of course and at the majority of online MTB retailers.
We’ve been hunting around, doing the dirty deals work for you, and if you’re on the lookout for a budget electric mountain bike deal, then we’ve found the very one for you.
Right now, at outdoor specialist Decathlon, you can grab the Decathlon Rockrider E-EXPL 520S for just £2,499, which is a massive £500 off the RRP of £2,999.
Rockrider E-EXPL 520S | Save £500 at Decathlon
Was
£2,999, now £2,499
We loved the Rockrider E-EXPL 520S, and at full price thought it delivered incredible performance and real value for money – so with this £500 Prime Day saving at Decathlon it’s even better. Key highlights include Brose Drive T motor with 70Nm torque, a 500Wh removable battery that powers four power modes, plus a Boost mode which make this Rockrider one of the best budget electric bikes you can buy for under £3k. Available in Flame Red, but only S and XL sizing.
There are many reasons this is a real standout e-MTB, for one, you get a quality aluminium frame, with up-to-date sizing and modern geometry. There’s 140mm of suspension front and rear with air fork and shock, so that makes setting up the Rockider for your body weight easy too. A dropper post lets you get the saddle out of the way for descending, and the Brose motor is smooth and silent, offering plenty of assistance to take the hurt out of steep climbs.
In his Rockrider E-EXPL 520S review, Alan Muldoon had nothing but praise for this budget-friendly e-MTB, and said, “The Rockrider rides way beyond its price tag, and left me grinning ear to ear on every ride.” and continued by saying, “In creating the Rockrider E-EXPL 520S, Decathlon has forced everyone to rethink what’s possible from an entry-level, full suspension e-bike. There are compromises in the specification, possibly with the durability, but that didn’t detract from the Rockrider’s impressive ride quality.”
Alan summed up the Rockrider e-MTB saying, “This quality at under £2.5K is rare to find, and what stood out most about the E-EXPL 520S was the smooth, near-silent motor, the balanced handling and the ability to push the Rockrider into terrain and situations it was never designed for. As such, Rockrider brings the fun of e-bikes to a whole new audience, and it’s just going to make it that much harder for brands to sell entry-level analogue bikes.
It’s worth noting that the sizing options are changing quickly on the Decathlon, with only S and XL currently available, so if the sizing is for you, grab your Rockrider now. The size Large also comes up pretty small, with a 470mm reach, so I’m reasonably confident most riders above 180cm (5ft 11in) will actually fit the XL just fine.