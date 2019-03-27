Danny MacAskill launches his own YouTube channel

What were you watching 10 years ago?

10 years after his first viral edit was uploaded to the internet, Danny MacAskill has finally launched his own YouTube channel.

It was nearly ten years ago that a young trials rider and fairly unknown Scot broke the internet with a street trials edit shot in Edinburgh. “Inspired Bicycles” didn’t only spark Danny MacAskill’s professional riding career but also catapulted a niche sport into the spotlight of mainstream media.

Check out his showreel portraying a decade of creativity, crashes and courage and join Danny to see future projects come to life.

“Better late than never, eh? I have been thinking about this for a very long time, because my approach to making videos just seems to be so much different than a lot of videos you see on YouTube every day. You won’t see daily edits popping up by any means. The plan is that I have my own space now, where I can chase some passion projects of mine. I have so many ideas on my list that I want to bring to life and I think that having my own space will give me more freedom to approach them. I will be kicking things off with a banger soon, just sit tight and watch this space!” – Danny MacAskill