Watch the new Danny MacAskill film: Danny Daycare

What better way to start the week than a fresh edit from the original MTB YouTube phenom Danny MAcAskill? Watch Danny Daycare above.

Danny MacAskill has released his first video on his own YouTube channel. “Danny Daycare” is available NOW, so sit back and enjoy the ride he undertakes with Daisy, the daughter of good friend and Cut Media founder and director Stu Thomson.

In his latest film Danny Macaskill takes on some child care the only way he knows how… by taking them for a wee bike ride around Scotland! No children were involved in any stunts during the making of Danny Daycare! Please don’t try this at home (obviously!)