Danny MacAskill, Kriss Kyle and Endura have combined to produce a great new edit.

The two proudly Scottish mountain bike and trails riders tested their Endura gear to the limit, whilst filming ‘This and That’.

With lockdown regulations curtailing the opportunity to collaborate, Danny and Kriss patiently bided their time. The result is 06:23 of slickly edited and excellently choreographed riding.

Getting it all done – in a week

‘This and That’ features Danny and Kriss riding both trails and street, interpreting terrain and the built environment in a manner precious few can.

The bike skills and camerawork are outstanding, delivering all the moments of wonder and awe, that one has come to expect from any production involving Danny.

“In six days we managed to squeeze in a whole lot of riding on the Mountain Bikes as well as the Trials Bike and BMX and had a lot of fun along the way. A massive thanks to Endura for getting behind this project last minute and allowing us to go out and make this fun film.”

Good gear equals confidence

Danny and Kriss used the array of Endura helmets and pads during the making of This and That. Endura’s PissPot and MT500s (in enduro and full-face configuration), were used.

Shielding the pair from contact point injuries, was Endura’s MT500 knee pads, featuring D30 technology.

For the appropriate blend of tactile handlebar feel and protection, Danny and Kriss used Endura’s Hummvee Lite Icon gloves.