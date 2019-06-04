Watch Danny MacAskill getting creative on his enduro bike

Three and half minutes of the good stuff

Danny MacAskill has added anew video to his new YouTube channel. Ostensibly to promote his colab with Adidas, it’s three and half minutes of the good stuff.

Video description

Danny MacAskill: “Danny MacAskill x adidas Outdoor: Welcome to the Family” announces my new partnership with adidas Outdoor after having been partnered with Five Ten for almost a decade. I had so much fun getting creative in the scottish sun on the mountain ‘Buachaille Etive Beag’ near Glenncoe and in and around the turquoise waters of Dunbar harbour. We lucked out with the weather big time! I hope you enjoy the video! I love riding my trials bike through the streets and sending it down trails on my enduro bike. Like myself, adidas also seamlessly transitions between both environments. I am stoked to have adidas Outdoor as the perfect partner!”