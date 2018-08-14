What’s new for Cube in 2019?

The picks of Cube's new 2019 mountain bike range

2019 Cube mountain bikes look polished and preened. A plethora of returning models and a few new faces that Cube are pretty keen to shout about.

So what are we going to be seeing from the German powerhouse?

Cube AMS 100 C:68 TM 29

XC race meets trail, blending 100mm of rear travel with a more capable 120mm travel fork.

One of the new breed of burlier XC machines capable of winning races or smashing trail centres.

Frame made from Cube’s highest grade C:68 carbon fibre.

Fox 34 Float SC Fit4 Factory suspension fork/Fox Float DPS Factory shock.

SRAM X1 carbon Eagle crankset, SRAM GX Eagle 1×12 drivetrain.

Shimano XT M8000 brakes.

Newmen Evolution A.30 wheelset, 29er, 30mm internal width rim.

Fox Transfer Factory dropper, 150mm drop (125mm for smallest size).

Available in S-XL (16″-22″).

UK Price: £3,999.

Cube Stereo 140 HPC TM

The all-mountain trail slayer.

27.5″ wheels for agile handling.

140mm rear wheel travel but matched to a 150mm fork.

HPC carbon monocoque front triangle linked to aluminium rear end.

Fox 36 Float Fit Grip2 Factory fork up front, Fox Float DPX Factory Evol shock.

SRAM X1 carbon Eagle crankset, SRAM GX Eagle 1×12 drivetrain.

SRAM Code R brakes.

Newmen Evolution SL A.30, Schwalbe Magic Mary/Hans Dampf 27.5×2.35″.

Fox Transfer Factory dropper, 150mm drop (125mm for smallest size).

Available in S-XL (16″-22″).

UK Price: £3,499.

Cube Stereo 150 C:68 Action Team

Team replica enduro bike as used by Greg Callahan and the rest of the Action Team.

All-new 29″ wheeled enduro bike brought out in 2018.

Matches 150mm of rear wheel travel with 160mm out front.

Replica paint job.

Top of the range C:68 carbon fibre frame.

Fox 36 Float Fit Grip2 Factory fork up front, Fox Float X2 Factory shock.

Brand new Shimano XTR M9100 12 speed drivetrain featuring 10-51 wide ratio cassette.

Shimano XTR M9100 brakeset.

DT Swiss EX 1501 Spline One 30 wheels, 29er, Schwalbe Magic Mary/Hans Dampf 29×2.35″.

e*thirteen LG1+ Chain Guide.

Fox Transfer Factory dropper, 150mm drop (125mm for smallest size).

Available in S-XL (16″-22″).

UK Price: £5,499.

Cube Hans 190 Race 275

Affordable, capable and bomb-proof bike park playmate, slopestyle competitor and downhill racer.

Mismatched 180mm front, 190mm rear travel.

Simple and strong aluminium frameset, 157mm ‘superBoost’ DH spacing at the rear.

Threaded BB and external cables to keep things simple.

Suntour Durolux RC 180mm single crown fork, Fox Van RC coil shock.

e*thirteen LG1 crankset, Deore 10 speed drivetrain.

Magura MT5 brakes.

Answer Atac Duroc 30 wheels, Schwalbe Hans Dampf 27.5×2.35″.

MRP SXG Chain Guide.

Available in S-L (16″-20″).

UK Price: £2,199.

Cube Reaction Tm Race

The updated ‘hardcore’ hardtail aimed at the UK crowd.

Aluminium Trail Motion frame, slack 67° head angle, short stays for agility.

Built around 27.5×2.6″ semi-plus tyre sizes but will take up to a 2.8″.

Fox 34 Float Rhythm fork provides 130mm of travel.

SRAM NX Eagle 1×12 speed drivetrain, SRAM Descendent chainset.

Magura MT Trail Custom brakes.

KS Lev Si dropper, 120mm drop.

Available in S-XL (16″-22″).

UK Price: £1,599.

But that’s not all. Cube also has one of the largest collections of eMTBs with something to suit all riders and budgets. It’s easy to tell if it’s a Cube eMTB as it adds the term Hybrid to the typical model name. Here are some of our top picks.

Cube Elite Hybrid C:62 SLT 500 29

If you need the one of the lightest eMTBs on the market then this is the bike to look at.

Based around the Elite cross-country, super light 29″ carbon hardtail.

The Hybrid version adds a powerful Bosch Performance CX motor and neat, integrated Powertube 500 battery.

Full C:62 carbon fibre frame set, featuring Boost spacing and internal cable routing.

The SLT 500 version has a Fox 34 Factory Fit4 suspension fork with 100mm of travel.

Shimano XTR M9100 12 speed drivetrain, e*thirteen TRS Race Carbon crankset with 16 tooth ring, wide ratio 10-51 cassette.

Shimano XTR M9120 brakeset.

Newmen Evolution SL A.25 rims (25mm internal width) built onto Shimano XTR hubs, Schwalbe Nobby Nic 29×2.35″.

Newmen carbon 750mm handlebar, carbon seatpost.

Available in 17″-23″ sizing.

UK Price: £5,499.

Cube Reaction Hybrid SLT 500

A harder hitting, aluminium framed eMTB to match Cube’s Reaction range of ‘hardcore’ hardtails.

The Hybrid version adds a powerful Bosch Performance CX motor and neat, integrated Powertube 500 battery.

Fox 34 Float Rhythm Grip suspension fork, 100mm travel.

Shimano XT 11 speed drivetrain, FSA crankset with 15 tooth ring (lighter gearing than the Elite Hybrid).

Shimano XT brakeset with 4 piston callipers.

Wider 27.5×2.6″ Schwalbe Nobby Nic tyres.

Cube dropper post, 125mm drop.

Available in 16-23″ sizes.

UK Price: £3,299.

Cube Stereo Hybrid 140 500 TM

The eMTB version of Cube’s popular Stereo 140 27.5″ wheeled, all-mountain machines.

The Hybrid version adds a powerful Bosch Performance CX motor and neat, integrated Powertube 500 battery.

Fox 36 Float Grip suspension fork, 150mm travel, Fox Float DPX2 Evol shock with 140mm travel.

Shimano XT 11 speed drivetrain, RaceFace Aeffect crankset with 15 tooth ring.

Magura MT7 brakeset.

Newmen Evolution SL E.35 wheelset, 35mm internal width, Schwalbe Magic Mary/Nobby Nic 27.5×2.6″.

Fox Transfer Performance Elite dropper post.

Sizes available S-XL (16″-22″).

UK Price: £4,499.

Cube Stereo Hybrid 120 HPC SL 500