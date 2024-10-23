Cotic’s new Rocket e-bike is ultra expensive, and gets a lowly 418Wh external battery, but Cotic says it has a “gorgeous ride feel”

The first new e-bike with an external battery in seven years? Cotic’s Rocket UK-built e-bike uses its custom steel tubing, Shimano EP801 motor and a 418Wh battery, but prices start at £8,799.

Cotic’s first ever e-bike is called the Rocket, as you’d expect from this famous ferrous brand it’s made from steel with an alloy back end, but rather unexpectedly it’s got an external battery straight out of 2017.

This is no oversight or retro-inspired nostalgia piece though, Cotic insists. The bike’s been stripped back to minimise weight and still maintain its steel frame, with custom 3D printed parts and a lightweight 418Wh battery that brings it’s claimed weight in at 21.5kg.

Get past the quirky looks then and the Rocket is actually a pretty modern e-bike on paper. Like plenty of the best electric mountain bikes out there it comes with a full-power Shimano EP801 motor, mullet wheels, and uniquely here a choice of three battery sizes up to 630Wh.

Cotic Rocket e-bike need to know

Steel front triangle e-bike with 150mm travel, 150 or 160mm fork, and mullet wheels

Shimano EP801 motor and choice of three externally mounted batteries: 418Wh, 504Wh or 630Wh

Prices start from £8,799 with the Gold build, there’s a frame-only option too

Steel frame with alloy chainstays made in the UK for a more compliant feel

Shimano Di2 with Autoshift and Freeshift options

New Rocklink suspension design with vertically mounted shock

Steel frame concept

Putting the external battery idea aside for now, the steel frame is of course one of the key features to this really different looking bike. Cotic says the Rocket has “less than half the overall torsional stiffness” of some e-bikes out there, according to FEA analysis and stress testing. Exactly how compliant this equates to in real riding terms is naturally hard for the brand to quantify: But it sounds like you can expect something stiffer than the current Gen4 RocketMAX, which donated its downtube to the early prototype Rocket, but a whole lot more compliant that any e-bike we’ve ridden before.

This is really interesting because we’ve long said the benefits of lightweight e-bikes are probably more than just their relatively low weight… although this is part of their appeal because weight still matters a whole lot on a mountain bike. It’s got there by sticking with the steel concept Cotic is famous, and by deliberately choosing a smaller, externally mounted battery that requires less downtube stiffness and better mimics the feel of a regular bike.

Frame highlights

The bike is made in the UK from T45 roll cage tubing and Cotic exclusive Reynolds 853, with an alloy back end built by Coal Bikes. The motor mount is bespoke and saves 1kg over off the shelf parts and “transforms the rode of the bike,” Cotic says. There’s also a “unique floating bearing arrangement” for the shock too, while the cable guides and motor cover are 3D printed.

What about the weight?

Cotic’s e-bike journey started in 2019 with a bike that actually did feature an internal battery. It was reportedly too heavy, with Cotic stating e-bikes coming up at 24-25kg have a runaway train feel, while 22kg is about the sweet spot.

The Cotic Rocket is positioned as an SL or lightweight e-bike then, the smaller battery option puts it around 21.5kg and the brand says the 630Wh version is 22.3kg. That actually makes it the heaviest SL e-bike around with the previous heavyweight champ – Marin’s Rift Zone EL XR and its 400Wh Bosch battery – coming in at 21kg on our scales in size XL.

However, it’s more complicated than that because the Cotic Rocket is a full-power e-bike with Shimano’s latest EP801 motor pumping out 600W peak power and 85Nm torque. For some perspective on this, Orbea’s new Rise with advanced battery tech is about as close a comparison as we can get to the new Rocket. The LT M-Team version with coil shock, the same 160mm front and 150mm rear travel, and 420Wh battery comes in at a really impressive claimed weight of 17.8kg.

Battery options

Cotic says the Rocket is “the first fully configurable ebike,” meaning the brand encourages you to have more than one battery and choose the right one for your ride. Or take a spare with you in a backpack. It takes just 10 seconds to swap between the battery packs thanks to the external positioning. Cotic says this easy removal is better for charging the battery, cleaning the bike and making the whole thing less nickable.

Small batch build

The frames are the “antithesis of the mass produced homogeneity you see everywhere else,” Cotic says, an issue we’ve recently addressed on the mbr show. Check out the video below for why all bikes are starting to look the same.

The steel bits of the Cotic Rocket are made by Five Land Bikes, while Coal Bikes makes the aluminium swingarm. Rideworks does all the CNC machined parts for the rocker and swingarm, and 76 Projects makes the 3D printed parts including the bespoke motor cover and cable management. Bear Frame Supplies from the Peak District puts together the pivot bosses and axles. And finally Black Cat Custom Paint does the A La Carte custom painting.

Shimano EP801 with Autoshift

The EP801 motor’s key figures are 600W peak power and 85Nm torque, and the latest firmware update is a must, although we’re pretty sure all new bikes will now come with it as standard. You can customise the Rocket and add in Shimano’s Di2 electronic shifting including Autoshift and Freeshift too.

Rocket suspension

Cotic bikes usually come with the brand’s Droplink single pivot suspension design, but with the battery now sitting on top of the downtube there’s no space for the shock to be mounted horizontally. The solution is called Rocklink, a rocker link that drives the now vertically mounted shock and is similar in “performance and kinematics”. Cotic’s managed to keep a relatively uninterrupted seat tube too by mounting the rocker off the post rather than into it, meaning long drop seatposts are an option.

Pricing and Build Options (with 418Wh battery)

Cotic Rocket Gold £8,799

Rockshox Ultimate fork (Lyrik at 150 or Zeb at 160), Cane Creek DB Air IL shock, Hope wheels, Shimano EP801 power system, Deore XT 12spd drivetrain, Magura MT7 brakes and Maxxis tyres.

Cotic Rocket Platinum £10,999

Fox Factory suspension, Reserve wheels, Shimano EP801 power system including Deore XT Di2 Linkglide electric drivetrain with Autoshift and Freeshift functionality, Hope finishing kit and brakes and Maxxis tyres.

Cotic Rocket frame only £6,350

Cotic Rocket frame, Cane Creek DB Air IL shock, full Shimano EP801 power system and XT cranks and chainring. Cotic will build the rest of the bike with your own parts, as supplied. The frame must be built into a complete bike before shipping however, probably because of e-bike safety guidelines.

Other details

Spec options, extra batteries, and shock changes are all possible, and there’s an A La Carte custom paintjob for £50 extra. Production bikes will be available in April 2025, UK only. Upgrade to the 504Wh battery is £80, or £240 to the 630Wh option. Second battery costs £519 (418Wh), £599 (504Wh) and £759 (630Wh) respectively.