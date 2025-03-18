Slide over, downhillers: Continental’s tackiest rubber now comes on enduro-casing tyres too, giving e-bikers and regular riders access to SuperSoft Kryptotals

Continental’s SuperSoft compound is slurpy, grippy stuff, but only downhill casing tyres came with it… until now - plus new 20in, 24in, 26in and 27.5in tyres

Previously reserved for downhill tyres only, Continental has added its squishiest rubber to the enduro casing Kryptotal range, bringing more grip for e-bikers and regular riders alike.

Called SuperSoft Compound, Conti’s stickiest rubber could only be found matched with its Downhill Casing sidewalls – great for rim protection, not so great for rolling speed on regular bikes. From today it’s available on the Enduro Casing Kryptotal front tyre too, making Conti’s grippiest options available to way more riders.

Continental SuperSoft Compound need to know

Softest Conti rubber now comes on its lighter and more compliant Enduro casing tyres

Soft Compound rubber now available in even lighter Trail casing tyres

New 20in, 24in, 26in and 27.5in tyres for smaller riders

Continental launched a complete overhaul of its tyre range back in 2022, introducing three new tyres and quickly earning a new reputation as one of the coolest brands in downhill. The marketing campaign was slick, tying in with influencers and teams like Atherton Racing and Bernard Kerr to excite the latest generation of riders.

Since then we’ve discovered there’s more to them than just hype, Conti tyres quickly earning a reputation in testing as some of the best mountain bike tyres we’ve reviewed. The Continental Kryptotal in its Gravity Range we tested rolled quickly, proved hardy against punctures and had a similar grip level to Maxxis High Roller tyre with MaxxGrip.

The Kryptotal comes front and rear specific, and its the front, or Fr version that’s getting the grippier rubber. You can now buy the Kryptotal Fr with Enduro Casing in SuperSoft Compound, and with the brand’s lighter Trail Casing in a Soft Compound.

Also new is the Continental Argotal Enduro tyre for mud or mixed conditions, which now comes with the SuperSoft Compound in Enduro Casing. This is actually a really exciting development too because when we reviewed the tyre in regular Soft compound it proved slightly vague and skittish. With slurpier rubber we’d expect it to compete with the likes of the Specialized Hillbilly Grid Gravity T9 and Maxxis Shorty Gen 2.

There’s good news for smaller riders too because the Kryptotal now comes in 20in, 24in, and 26in tyres, so little shredders can now get in on the action.

Here’s the full list of new sizes, casings and compounds

New Compound and Casing Options:

Kryptotal Fr – Downhill Casing – Soft Compound

Kryptotal Fr – Enduro Casing – SuperSoft Compound

Kryptotal Fr – Trail Casing – Soft Compound

Argotal – Enduro Casing – SuperSoft Compound

New Size Options: