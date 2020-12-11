The Meta Power TR is Commencal's e-bike with less travel, but no reduction in its potential for serious trail riding.

Another week, another new EP8 integrated e-bike.

Commencal has expanded its use of Shimano’s premium mid-drive motor, with its Meta Power TR.

This new bike compliments the Andorran brand’s Meta Power 29er enduro bike, which has 160mm of rear suspension travel and a 170mm fork.

Read more: our best e-bikes of 2020

Less travel for more feel

With the Meta Power TR, Commencal has reduced overall suspension travel. Targeted at those mountain bikers who appreciate pedal-assistance and value trail feedback, this bike has 140mm of suspension travel at the back and 150mm up front, delivering Commencal’s interpretation of an e-bike for aggressive trail riding.

Reducing the Meta Power’s suspension travel to TR specification has made Commencal’s new e-bike a full degree steeper in the head angle, at 64.5°, but also 10mm longer in its reach, on a size large.

Commencal has always showed a tremendous awareness of considered industrial design, and the Meta Power TR frame is evidence of this.

It doesn’t look ridiculous

Using the Shimano EP8 mid-drive motor’s compact dimensions to good effect, the frame doesn’t have the strange proportions or hugely oversized down tube that many e-bikes suffer from.

An interesting detail is its battery activation button, mounted on the down tube’s non-drive side. Power sources from a 630Wh battery, which should deliver adequate energy density and range for a long day’s riding, in steep terrain.

>> Don’t miss our Black Friday sale. Get an MBR subscription for just £16.99 and Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Commencal is offering the Meta Power TR in four colourways, but there is no question that its brushed aluminium finish is the one to have, showing off those tidy welds.

This the is the range

The premium specification is Commencal’s Meta Power TR Signature, at $7199.

It features a Fox 36 fork, DPX2 Factory grade rear shock and rolls DT Swiss H1700 rims. When you grab a lever, Shimano’s XT four-piston brakes slow everything down.

A Rockshox Lyrik Select+ fork and Super Deluxe Select+ shock are present on the Meta Power TR Race.

Its brakes are Guide REs and the rims are DT Swiss H1900s. As the mid-range option, the Race prices at $5699.

The most affordable of Commencal’s new Meta Power TRs, is the $4999 Ride.

Although it has similar Guide RE brakes to the Race, the Rockshox fork is a 35 Gold RL and there is a Deluxe Select rear damper. DT Swiss rims are also replaced by Spank’s Spike Race 33s on the Meta Power TR Ride.