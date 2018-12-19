Come back to Whinlatter Forest urge Forestry Commission

Whinlatter Pass to reopen, allowing full access to the popular Whinlatter Forest Centre

For several months mountain bikers heading over from the east have been facing a long detour in order to access the popular trail network, after the main B5292 link road was closed for vital flood defence work. Set to open again this Thursday the 21st December, the Whinlatter Pass is the main access route to Whinlatter Forest Visitors Centre and its closure has meant an arduous detour for visitors, reducing numbers to the both the centre and its facilities. Adrian Jones, recreation and business manager for the Forestry Commission, which runs the visitor centre, stated: “It’s been a tough time through the autumn and winter so we’re glad to be getting back to normal.”

Whinlatter Forest Visitors Centre is home to three separate mountain bike routes, including the longest purpose built mountain bike trail in the Lake district in the form of the red graded Altura Trail. At over twelve miles long the Altura offers fantastic views of Derwentwater, Bassenthwaite, Helvellyn and Skiddaw and takes the rider to an altitude of 500m (1600ft) above Keswick. Joining the Altura is the blue grade Quercus Trail, expect flowing single track with gentle berms, rolling jumps, wide gradual climbs with technical features over its five mile length. If you are up for a little bit of exploring then Whinlatter also offers a mountain bike based orienteering route to help discover the very best of the trails and this picturesque area of the Lakes.