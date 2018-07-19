A story of mountain biking and coffee

The Gehrig twins get wired in Colombia

EWS racers the Gehrig twins are ex-baristas who really like their coffee. Watch as they explore Colombian coffee plantation by bike.

Gehrig sponsor La Maroccho: “The Gehrig twins have made their passion a lifestyle. Uniting the challenging world of mountain biking with the world of coffee. They are driven by a message of sustainability, where the inspiration given by nature takes a front seat in their daily lives. La Marzocco followed them to Colombia at the Enduro World Series, taking them on a 360-degree adventure between continents.

“Gehrig twins are the fastest twins in mountain biking, Enduro is a form of mountain bike racing, the concept is to get yourself to the top of a mountain and race to the bottom time-trail style.

“Anita and Caro ranked in the top 5 in 2017, the 2018 Enduro Series is currently underway. Anita and Caro Gehrig are the most celebrated twin riders in the sport. Besides, their love for thrilling outdoor sports, they have a passion for coffee.

“Both are ex Baristas, and with Enduro taking them around the world they can experience coffee culture with each stop. Taking back some java to share with friends back home prepared on a Linea Mini Home machine.

“Recently they traveled Colombia, where they visited a green coffee plantation. Picking cherries with the locals and roasting green coffee themselves. Origin is a word close to their heart, acknowledging the dedication of the process from bean to cup, the twins have a appetite for all things outdoors. In Colombia, they raced through the mountain range full of coffee crops breathing the musk air.

“Getting to the bottom to enjoy cupping sessions and lounging on some hammocks while sipping a cup of joe. Check out this adventure, and let’s continue to follow the twins through the 2018 Enduro Series, from the slopes to the roast.”