Like the occasional commute with that 150mm enduro rig? These Crankwork adaptors make it easier.





Riders who occasionally use enduro bike or that hardcore hardtail for some active commuting, will know that pedal compatibility can be an issue.

Very few clipless riding shoes are comfortable to walk around in, and even fewer match well with leisurewear. One solution is to try and ride your clipless pedals like flats, with sneakers, but anyone who has tried that will attest to the pressure point discomfort.

Clipless pedals can become flats

Crankwork now has a solution that allows slick flat pedal functionality, with your clipless mountain bike pedals.

The company’s Platform adaptors allow you to swiftly convert your clipless pedals to flats, without the annoyance of having our use leverage tools and effort.

Industrial designers at Crankwork have developed a wonderfully simple concept, with their Platform adapters. You simply need a spare set of cleats, for whichever clipless pedal system is on your bike.

The Crankwork system is easy to use

Clip the cleats into the Crankwork Platform adaptors and they can easily click into your choice of clipless pedals, enabling casual flat pedal commuting, in sneakers.

The claim is that these Crankwork Platform adaptors work with all 2- and 3-hole cleats. Shimano’s ubiquitous SPD / SPD-SL, Look KEO, Keo2Max, Time ATAC, Crank Brothers Egg Brothers & Candy, Speedplay, Clic & RXS, Infinity Pedals, and S-Track & Delta.

Fabricated from aviation-grade aluminium, the Crankwork Platform adaptors have a slim profile and weigh only 57g each. Traction is secured with eight pins, which should be adequate, but these Platform adaptors are not designed for any Danny MacAskill calibre street riding tricks, on your mountain bike.

The Crankwork Platform adaptors retail for £21.55 and are available in five colourways.