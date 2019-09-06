Watch Chris Akrigg build trails for next week's Ard Moors enduro

Chris Akrigg will be taking part this year and joined the team for the day to get stuck in on the tools and see for himself the effort that goes into creating the trails.

TRAIL BUILDING WITH THE ARD MOORS CREW AND CHRIS AKRIGG

With Ard Moors just over a week away, the Build Crew have been hard at it shaping and crafting some of the finest trails in Yorkshire and possibly the world.

Chris Akrigg also demonstrated some alternative line choices the stages could follow, although you’ll have to wait until race day to see if you need to hop over any boulders.

The EVOC Trail Builder Pack has proved a firm favourite with the build crew, helping them comfortably haul all the kit they need to remote locations, while still allowing them to have fun on the way back down.

This years event is sure to be a classic with everything from big mountain natural tracks to flow trails that will test the skills of the riders, but leave them stoked after a hard days racing.