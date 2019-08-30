Great Britain’s Charlie Aldridge wins 2019 World Championship Junior XC

Scotland's Charlie Aldridge becomes the first male XC racer from Great Britain to wear the World Champs rainbow stripes... ever

Scotland’s Charlie Aldridge becomes the first male XC racer from Great Britain to wear the World Champs rainbow stripes… ever.

>>> Hang on… the World Champs now WILL be available on Red Bull TV in the UK

Men Junior XCO Podium

Charlie Aldridge (GBR) Luca Martin (FRA) Andreas Vittone (ITA)

Scotland’s Charlie Aldridge got Great Britain’s World Champs campaign off to a flyer with a comprehensive win in the Men’s Junior XC event.

Charlie Aldridge finished a whopping 11 seconds in front of France’s Luca Martin.

Aldridge becomes the first male XC racer from Great Britain to wear the rainbow stripes… ever.

“I’m speechless, I know everyone says that but it’s true. I can’t believe it really, it’s fantastic, it’s great!” – Charlie Aldridge after his famous World Champs win.

Elsewhere in the race, Great Britain’s Harry Birchill finished 7th after briefly leading the whole pack after the first fast and furious first lap.

In the Junior Women’s XC, Great Britain’s Hattie Harden finished 12th and Anna McGorum came in 15th.

And on Wednesday, the Great Britain XC team came in a very respectable 6th in the XC Team Relay event. The team was comprised of Charlie Aldridge, Frazer Clacherty, Evie Richards, Annie Last and Grant Ferguson.