Enduro dominator out for "a few months"

Reigning Enduro World Series champion Cecile Ravanel has suffered broken vertebrae and other injuries and is currently in a corset and neck brace.

Unfortunately this means that she will miss the opening rounds of the 2019 Enduro World Series which kicks off on March 24th in Rotorua, New Zealand before heading to Tasmania the week after.

The third round of the EWS is on May 11th in Madeira. There are eight rounds in the EWS season in total this year. We wouldn’t put it past Ravanel to come back mid-season and still win the overall title.

Get well soon champ!

Cecile Ravanel: “Hi everyone 👋

I just wanted to let you know you I had a pretty bad crash last Thursday during a training session in one of my favorite track. To be quick, I broke my cervical vertebrae C5 and C6, got a compaction at my dorsal vertebrae D4 and D5 and had a concussion. I had a surgery in Nice Hospital the same day. I’ll have to wear a corset and a neck brace for several weeks and I can’t estimate my return on the bike yet but I know I was lucky and that’s the most important thing.

Thanks to @peferry and @gaetan_vige, who helped me after my crash and thanks to Cedric to bring my mother’s homemade compote every day to the hospital.

Ride for me and see you on a bike in a few months ✌“