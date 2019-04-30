How to demo a bike at Canyon Pure Cycling Weekend May 11-12

Fabien Barel and Alice Barnes will be there

Canyon have announced its first ever UK Pure Cycling Weekend which will take place over two days at the Forest of Dean on the 11th & 12th May 2019.

Modelled on the annual Pure Cycling Festival which takes place each Spring at Canyon’s HQ in Koblenz, Germany, there will be a wide selection of road, mountain and gravel bikes to demo alongside various ride-outs, competitions and athletes and partner brands in attendance.

Athletes confirmed are former Downhill World Champion and Canyon Factory Racing Team Manager Fabien Barel and CANYON//SRAM racer Alice Barnes. Both athletes will be leading rideouts throughout the weekend alongside signing sessions. Barel will also be hosting an EMTB Hill Climb Challenge, Pump Track Competition and assisting the coaching for the local kids group ‘Little Fodders’. Barnes will be primarily leading road rides around the country lanes in the Forest of Dean.

“I’m super excited to be part of the Canyon Pure Cycling Weekend next month. It’s great to have the opportunity to meet and ride with cycling fans between races, and, there’s some great road riding to be had in the Forest of Dean!” – Alice Barnes, CANYON//SRAM

Canyon are also pleased to welcome a select number of partner brands to the event village. Fizik are attending with a set up in the expo village with some of their new saddles and shoes on show. Crankbrothers are offering a pedal refresh service from their tent as well as demo wheels to test out on the trails.

“Combining an event for all cyclists based in a great location down at the Forest of Dean is going to be one of our highlights of the event season. We’re really looking forward to meeting lots of people down there and we’ll be on hand with shoe try-ons and saddle advice from Fizik and pedal refreshing service with Crankbrothers“ – Hannah Wilson, UK Brand Manager for Crankbrothers & Fizik

Nuun will be keeping riders hydrated throughout the day with their bottle refill station where attendees can sample their electrolyte tab drinks. Navigation and route planning app komoot will be running a #GoFindIt gravel hunt on the Sunday, with lots of prizes up for grabs including subscription upgrades for the app and vouchers for canyon.com. Muc-Off will have a cleaning station set up at the bottom of the mountain and gravel trails alongside an expo tent with their latest products on display and to try.

“We’re big fans of Canyon here at Muc-Off and are insanely stoked to be part of their first-ever UK Pure Cycling Weekend! It fits perfectly with our style and ethos – plus, we love anything two wheel-related!” – Elliot Withers, Athlete & Events Manager, Muc-Off

The main events village will be located at Cannop Cycle Centre, which sits at the very start of road demo loop which takes you out into the quiet country roads surrounding the trail centre. There will be a MTB event space at the other side of the carpark closer to the trails and gravel track where the mountain and gravity demos will start from, including an uplift service.

The event is ticketed at £5 per head and tickets are available to purchase now. 100% of the ticket sales proceeds will be donated to the Dean Trail Volunteers who work in partnership with the Forestry Commission to develop and maintain the mountainbike trails in the Forest of Dean and are raising money to build a new Downhill track. All information including the full schedule of events can be found here.