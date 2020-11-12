Calibre's new Triple B Pro delivers amazing spec for a reasonable price, with great trail riding geometry.

Calibre has carved a deserved reputation for budget bikes that ride like something twice the price.

As new bike deals flood the market this November, Calibre has reacted with a new limited-edition version of its Triple B trail bike.

This new Pro derivative might feature upgraded spec, but it retains the proven Calibre aluminium frameset and geometry.

With its 27.5” wheels the Triple B Pro prioritizes agility over terrain rollover, but it is the geometry that truly defines this affordable aluminium trail bike.

A formula for fun

The Triple B Pro balances 140mm of fork travel with a 130mm rear shock, delivering excellent terrain absorption and responsive frame angles.

With t’s 65.5° head angle and generous 480mm of reach (on a size L), the Triple B Pro’s geometry is throughout contemporary and matches that of more expensive 27.5″ trail bikes.

>> Get Christmas sorted with an MBR subscription and you get a £5 M&S gift card. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Calibre’s component curation for this limited-edition bike sees a combination SRAM NX/GX 1×12 drivetrain and some choice suspension bits from Rockshox. Up front there is the Revelation RC3 specification fork, with a Monarch+ Debonair RC3 rear shock.

Rolling the Triple B Pro along are a combination of Schwalbe’s most aggressive tyres, with a large volume 2.6” Magic Mary at the front and 2.35” Hans Dampf tracking at the rear. Both tyres are mounted to WTB i29 alloy rims.

Boosting confidence and body position of every descent is the presence of an internally routed K’S Rage-I dropper seatpost, with 125mm of stroke.

The only dated specification feature is a 142x12mm rear axle, compared to the more popular 148x12mm standard, present on most premium dual-suspension mountain bikes.

Calibre Triple B Pro

£2500.00 £1900.00

View Deal: Calibre Triple B Pro from Go Outdoors for £1900.00

Priced at £1900, the Calibre Triple B Pro offers sterling value for committed trail riders on a budget.