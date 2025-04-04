I love these Calibre Hardtail MTBs and they’re on sale right now with huge discounts of up to 41%

Just in time for summer riding GO Outdoors has slashed the price of the Calibre Line T3 27.5in and its sibling the Rail 29in, giving anyone looking for a wallet-friendly mountain bike the choice of two well-spec'ed budget bikes that are a total blast to ride
GO Outdoors is on a mission to get you out having the best mountain bike riding for less this summer. The GO Outdoors Spring Sale has massive discounts across the site, including its range of budget-friendly mountain bikes.
One big reduction that caught our eye is on the 10 out of 10 rated Calibre Line T3, the overall best value choice in our best hardtail mountain bike under £1,000 guide. Right now, the T3 is available for just £899, with £301 off the RRP of £1,200.
MBRs Editor Danny Milner reviewed the Calibre Line T3 at its RRP of £1,200. He was full of praise, saying, “Calibre has knocked it out of the park with the Line T3. It’s got all the big decisions right, with progressive geometry, a quality dropper post, and large-volume tyres.” and summed up his testing by adding, “The Calibre is a superbly versatile package, that you can shred straight from the box to the trail. As a performance mountain bike at an entry-level price, Calibre has hit the bullseye.”
So with such positive remarks, at this discounted price of just £899, it makes the Calibre Line T3 an absolute bargain buy.
Calibre Line T3 | Save 25% at GO Outdoors
Was
£1200, now £899
The Calibre Line is a 10 out of 10 rated budget-friendly mountain bike, now carrying an even more eye-catching price. It comes with an impressive spec built around its alloy frame with progressive geometry numbers to deliver a top-notch performance. The T3 rolls on 27.5in wheels and also comes with the 140mm RockShox FS-Recon Silver fork, a SRAM NX 1×11-spd drivetrain and a KS Rage-i dropper post – with 125mm of travel for when things get extra rowdy out on the trails.
Read our full Calibre Line T3 review.
Calibre Rail | Save 41% at GO Outdoors
Was
£550, now £325
The Calibre Rail comes with a massive 41% off, and is a great buy for anyone looking to make their first foray into mountain biking. It comes with a lightweight alloy frame with a balanced geometry for efficient climbs and confident descending. You also get a 100mm Suntour XCM suspension fork, Clarks M2 hydraulic disc brakes, and a Shimano Acera/Alivio drivetrain.