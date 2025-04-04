I love these Calibre Hardtail MTBs and they’re on sale right now with huge discounts of up to 41%

Just in time for summer riding GO Outdoors has slashed the price of the Calibre Line T3 27.5in and its sibling the Rail 29in, giving anyone looking for a wallet-friendly mountain bike the choice of two well-spec'ed budget bikes that are a total blast to ride

GO Outdoors is on a mission to get you out having the best mountain bike riding for less this summer. The GO Outdoors Spring Sale has massive discounts across the site, including its range of budget-friendly mountain bikes.

One big reduction that caught our eye is on the 10 out of 10 rated Calibre Line T3, the overall best value choice in our best hardtail mountain bike under £1,000 guide. Right now, the T3 is available for just £899, with £301 off the RRP of £1,200.

MBRs Editor Danny Milner reviewed the Calibre Line T3 at its RRP of £1,200. He was full of praise, saying, “Calibre has knocked it out of the park with the Line T3. It’s got all the big decisions right, with progressive geometry, a quality dropper post, and large-volume tyres.” and summed up his testing by adding, “The Calibre is a superbly versatile package, that you can shred straight from the box to the trail. As a performance mountain bike at an entry-level price, Calibre has hit the bullseye.”

So with such positive remarks, at this discounted price of just £899, it makes the Calibre Line T3 an absolute bargain buy.