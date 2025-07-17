British Cycling and Forestry England join forces to extend riding access in the nation’s forests

The new partnership aims to "bring the joy of cycling to everyone"

British Cycling and Forestry England have partnered to develop access to England’s forest for more cyclists. The move supports the National Governing Bodies aim to “bring the joy of cycling to everyone,” as well as Forestry England’s objective to help improve the nation’s health and wellbeing through use of their land and forestry.

It was launched at Dalby Forest last week, as the centre played host to the Women’s Tour of Britain road race in early June.

But, it’s not just to do with road cycling, as that would be pretty difficult to do in a forest…but instead aimed at those who might not already ride bikes off-road but are interested in doing so.

Limitless and Breeze in the Forest

The two main initiatives that will be used to meet the two organisations’ goals include Limitless and Breeze in the Forest. Limitless is British Cycling’s disability and para cycling programme which until now has not been taken off-road.

It aims to support riders with a disability so they can take part in off-road riding and mountain biking across Forestry England sites, and will begin offering opportunities like coaching and education courses this year.

Breeze in the Forest is an extension of the popular on-road Breeze rides, which encourages women to ride in friendly group environments, generally on the road. Now, it will expand to include traffic-free routes, too.

These inclusive participation programmes will hopefully open up the world of mountain biking and off-road cycling to more people, and reap the benefits of riding in nature and away from traffic.

Support for all ages and abilities

It also means there will be more support available for all ages and abilities through coaching for younger riders and beginners, to support for British Cycling’s talent pathway which helps to identify potential future stars of the sport.

Forestry England’s National Cycling Infrastructure Manager, Dan Cook, said:

“The nation’s forests offer some of the best cycling environments in England, and this landmark partnership with British Cycling will help us open these spaces to even more people. At Forestry England, we’re committed to making our forests accessible to everyone, and cycling is a brilliant way to experience the physical and mental wellbeing benefits that spending time in nature provides.

“We’re particularly excited about the Limitless programme bringing cycling opportunities for those with disabilities to our sites, ensuring our forests truly welcome cyclists of all abilities. This collaboration builds on our shared vision to make cycling more inclusive, sustainable and enjoyable for communities across England.”

You can find out more about the partnership on the British Cycling website.

britishcycling.org.uk