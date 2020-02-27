Watch out for this big hole in bridge on Sarn Helen route

Thinking of doing the Sarn Helen route sometime soon? Please watch out for big holes! Specifically the one in the bridge at the bottom of Cwm Du.

>>> 24 best mountain bike descents in the UK

Although it’s not exactly a small hole, there are still legitimate concerns that a mountain biker whizzing down the bridleway behind, in poor visibilty, might not see this in time to safely avoid it.

The Brecon Beacon National Park authorities have been informed of the hazard.

Brecon Beacons Mountain Rescue Team: “I’d advise anyone to take care and assume there will be some blockage. There are a lot of little slumps of land on back lanes where the hedgerows have collapsed. This bridge collapse is particularly unpleasant in that a mountain biker travelling at speed wouldn’t see it until they were on top of it.”

We’ve requested a grid reference from Brecon Mountain Bike Rescue Team (which we’ll upade here when we get it) but while we await that, all we can advise it that the bridge is located at the bottom of Cwm Du between Ysdradfellte and Heol Senni.

The partial collapse of the bridge has been attributed – surprise surprise – to the recent heavy rainfall that prettymuch the whole of the UK has been struggling with throughout February.