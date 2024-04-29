Bosch pledges to help e-bikers with tech support at Ard Rock and Tweed Love

The German motor brand is offering technical support at Ardrock and TweedLove festivals.

Looking to hit the trails with your electric mountain bike this year? Bosch eBike Systems is going to be at two of the biggest e-bike events in the UK this year, offering technical support and title sponsorship. Want to try out an electric mountain bike but don’t know where to start? Read our guide to the best electric mountain bikes – from trail bikes to enduro beasts, there’s something for everyone. So what are the events that Bosch will be supporting?

TweedLove Electric Weekend (E24) – May 25/26

First up is TweedLove’s Electric Weekend, also known as E24 for short, taking place on 25-26th May. The inaugural event took place last year, and presented a two-day challenge throughout the Tweed Valley. Participants are encouraged to use only a single battery throughout the day, so it’ll not just be a case of sticking the bike in Boost mode and razzing off. There is, however, a category for those who want to use more than one battery to get round.

Each day participants will have access to an on-course lunch, course markings and electronic timings. Further support is given from marshals, medical personnel and of course, Bosch eBike System’s technical support team. Once you’ve finished the day’s riding, there’s an event village with music and an outdoor cinema. Camping is available for participants and their families.

eMTB Enduro at Ard Rock – July 26/27

If you haven’t heard of, or attended Ard Rock, you’ve probably been living under… well, you can probably finish the rest. Situated up in Swaledale, Yorkshire, it’s arguably the number one MTB festival in the UK and presents a technical challenge with a dramatic landscape, gullies and singletrack to get your teeth into. This year it’s set to run between 26-28th July.

The course takes in around 45km of trails with 1,500 metres of climbing in one day. It’s renowned for being the biggest MTB festival in the UK, with an event village featuring live music, a jump area, pump track and more. Unfortunately, if you want to get in on this year’s festivities you’ll have to join the waiting list for tickets. These things sell like hotcakes each year, so make sure you sign up for notifications on when they’re going live so you don’t miss out.

