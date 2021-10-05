All the new bikes equipped with RockShox Flight Attendant (so far)

Love the sound of RockShox's new high-tech Flight Attendant active suspension system? Here's a rundown of the new bikes it will come fitted to.

RockShox has just launched it’s clever new active suspension system, called Flight Attendant. If you want to know more about how it works, read our first ride review of the RockShox Flight Attendant system fitted to a Trek Slash 9.9.

As the new system isn’t available aftermarket, to retrofit existing bikes, if you want to get hold of it, you’ll have to buy one of the new models launched today from RockShox’s launch partners, Trek, Specialized, Canyon and YT-Industries.

All four brands have taken a slightly different approach to which bikes they’ve outfitted with Flight Attendant, with Trek and Specialized choosing to run it on their flagship enduro bikes – the Slash and the S-Works Enduro, respectively – while Canyon and YT have hedged their bets slightly, by picking two different models.

Canyon has erred on the side of trail/XC with its Spectral trail bike and trail/XC orientated Neuron. YT on the other hand has gone more for the trail/enduro end of the scale, with the Capra and the Jeffsy.

While these brands represent the exclusive launch partners for Flight Attendant, more brands will be joining the party further down the line. How far down that line it will be, we don’t know yet, so watch this space.

Canyon Neuron CF SLX LTD, £8,099

Intended for all-day epics, marathon racing and flat-out singletrack ripping, the 130mm travel Neuron platform is crowned by this new Flight Attendant-equipped CF SLX LTD model. Up front there’s a RockShox Pike Ultimate fork with 140mm travel, while the Super Deluxe Ultimate shock takes care of the rear travel. The chassis remains unchanged with a full carbon frame and it’s dressed in a SRAM X01 AXS wireless drivetrain, Reverb AXS dropper post and DT Swiss XMC 1200 wheels. Three sizes are available (M, L, XL) and all of them run 29in wheels.

Canyon Spectral 29 CF LTD AXS, £8,099

Canyon’s trail bike platform also gets the Flight Attendant package in the form of the Spectral 29 CF LTD AXS. Boasting 160mm up front and 150mm out back, it blurs the line between trail and enduro. Canyon has settled on the Lyrik Ultimate fork up front and the rest of the components include a SRAM Xo1 AXS drivetrain, Reverb AXS dropper post and DT Swiss XMC 1501 wheels. It’s available in M, L and XL sizes all running 29in wheels.

Specialized S-Works Enduro

Specialized’s renowned Enduro platform gets a Flight Attendant-equipped model, however, detailed information on this bike’s spec and pricing wasn’t available when we reached out to Specialized UK.

Trek Slash 9.9

Trek has also chosen to pair up Flight Attendant with its enduro bike – the Slash. From what we understand, only the top end Slash 9.9 will be available with the RockShox active suspension kit, but we don’t have any information on spec or pricing yet.

YT Industries Capra Uncaged 6, £7,799

Launched earlier this year, the new Capra enduro bike is one of two YT models to come with Flight Attendant. Moulded using YT’s Ultra Modulus carbon, to save weight, the Uncaged 6 comes with a 170mm RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe shock producing 165mm of rear wheel travel, SRAM X01 AXS drivetrain, Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels, Renthal Fatbar Carbon and Apex stem and i9 Hydra hubs for that raw 100 soundtrack. Size options run from S to XXL.

YT Industries Jeffsy Uncaged 6, £7,799

YT has also chosen graced its trail platform, the Jeffsy, with Flight Attendant. Like the Capra, the frame uses the best Ultra Modulus carbon and the spec is a no-expense-spared mix of AXS drivetrain and dropper post, Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon wheels and Renthal cockpit. Sizes are S, M, L, XL, XXL. We’ll be getting a Jeffsy Uncaged 6 in for test soon, so keep an eye out for a first ride review in the coming weeks.