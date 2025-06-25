I tried to ride BikePark Wales’s massive new jump line, Hard Shoulder, but the last two hits were beyond my pay grade

New black-graded jump line at Wales's most popular bike park brings serious airtime for the advanced rider – I went along for an exclusive preview, and to give it a shot.

BikePark Wales’s newest advanced jump line opens today and it promises over two minutes of big air for those looking to progress from the likes of the recently revamped A470. Hard Shoulder is now three times as long and the jumps are double the size of the original version. It splits off from Enter the Dragon at the exit of the woods and runs parallel to the main straight on A470 before peeling right for a couple of seriously floaty step-ups.

There are hips, shark fins, and some of the biggest landings on the BikePark Wales hill. Watch my short following Tom Cardy, Daryl Brown, and Sam Reynolds down (most of) the line – well, until I got scared. Those last two jumps are absolutely massive. From the extended and elevated start hill, big jump lovers can hit Enter the Dragon, Hard Shoulder, a freshly renewed Pork Belly, and either Zut Alors or Insufficient Funds for a seriously floaty top-to-bottom black run.

Harry from the Trail Crew has been hard at work shaping this epic build, and you can watch him at work in BikePark Wales’s latest Trail Diaries episode. Another must watch, is Tommy C’s edit featuring Josh Bryceland, Sam Hockenhull, Josh Lowe, and Lucy Downs.

This is the latest update from the massive BikePark Wales expansion plan confirmed last year. We’ve already seen a Lower Boomslang extension and brand new skills area open so far in 2025, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what to expect. Stay tuned for more news on trail updates, and you can enjoy the newly opened Hard Shoulder from today.