Scott pumps up its e-bike range with the all-new Ransom eRide

Scott's new e-enduro bike aims to boost the fun and versatility of its popular Ransom

Built to be as fun as it is fast, the new Scott Ransom eRide packs a monster 180mm of travel front and rear and gets pedal assistance from the superb Bosch Performance Line CX motor with 625Wh battery.

Need to know

Alloy frame with four-bar linkage

Ransom eRide gets an alloy chassis – yes, no carbon at the moment. This being Scott though, we’d fully expect there to be a carbon frame coming down the line, even if the weight savings won’t be as significant to the ride quality as they might on an analogue bike.

Bye, bye Twinloc!

No TwinLoc remote! Yes, that’s right, Scott has quietly dropped this divisive feature (there’s no mention of it in the press pack), and opted instead to fit an excellent, and highly tunable combination of Fox Float X2 air shock with either a Fox 38 Grip 2 fork or RockShox Zeb.

Bish, bash, Bosch

Internal 625Wh battery is housed wihin the down tube and drops out of a cut-out in the underside of the tube. There’s a heavy-duty plastic/rubber cover to protect it.

Bosch Performance Line CX motor with updated software to give 85Nm of torque and boosted overrun to help on stepped climbs. Peak power on the Bosch is around 600W, more than enough to have you grinning ear-to-ear both up and down.

29in wheels as standard, but you have options

29in wheels are shod with Plus-lite 2.6in Maxxis Assegai/Dissector tyres with EXO+ casings. The frame is somewhat compatible with both 29in and 27.5in wheels via a flip-chip that changes the BB height, so you could convert the Ransom eRide into a mullet bike. Judging by the quoted BB drop of -13/-22mm you should be able to get away with it too.

Sizing and geo: long chainstays, steep seat tube, decently slack head angle and reasonable reach

There are four frame sizes on offer, from small to XL. Reach measurements span from 415mm to 500mm in the low/slack position, with the size large getting an averagely long 470mm in the slack setting. That flip-chip also affects the head angle by +/-0.6º, with Scott’s claimed angle being a fairly slack 64º. Especially when you consider that most of the bikes we get in to test are slacker than claimed. Could the Ransom eRide be in the 63º range?

Chainstays are longer than average at either 463mm or 465mm. Combined with the large capacity battery sitting forward of the motor could mean the Ransom eRide is tricky to manual, but excellent on steep ascents, but we’ll have to wait until we’ve ridden one to find out.

We’re pleased to report the seat angle is a genuinely steep 76º, which, again, should help with steep climbs.

Suspension

As well as fitting a more adjustable shock than you would usually see on the brand’s bikes, Scott has tuned the suspension to benefit from a more ‘sensitive sensitive suspension curve at the beginning of the travel together with firmer compression towards the end of the travel’. By compression we think Scott means a more progressive spring curve, rather than more damping, since you can tune low and high-speed compression damping independently anyway on the Fox Float X2 shock fitted.

To begin with there will be two models avaiable, the Ransom eRide 910 and 920. Prices are £6,299 for the Scott Ransom eRide 910 and £4,949 for the Scott Ransom eRide 920.