Danny MacAskill’s trials bike is single most expensive Santa Cruz ever made

"Frame number one didn’t quite last"

Pro bike check with Danny MacAskill and his bespoke carbon fibre trials bike frame from Santa Cruz. A pretty bike with a cool backstory.

“Danny wanted us to make him a carbon trials bike. I had no idea what kind of journey that was going to be, but it sounded like there’d be a whole lot of new stuff to learn working on a project like this so I just said yes, and used it as an opportunity to take our in-house R&D facility to the next level.” – Nic McCrae, Santa Cruz composites engineer.

“We had always wanted to try making a frame using latex bladders. Santa Cruz carbon fiber frame manufacturing starts with an expanded polystyrene (EPS) mandrel wrapped in a nylon bladder. Carbon fiber plies are then wrapped around the bladder/mandrel combo according to the layup schedule, and the bladder is inflated once the frame is inside the tool. For the Danny Bike, we opted to use a latex bladder technique molded to the inside shape of the frame—eliminating the wasted polystyrene and bladder.”

“We had a frame, we had a spare frame and we had some parts. It was time to go to Scotland. I wanted to hand-deliver the frame to Danny. It was the single most expensive thing Santa Cruz has ever made so I needed to handcuff it to my wrist the whole way. Well, that’s not exactly true, but I did want to see first hand just exactly what Danny might do to it.”

Well, Danny broke it.

Danny: “There’s a spot in Glasgow with a series of brutal concrete blocks. It’s where I initially went with the Reserve wheels for some impact testing. Frame number one didn’t quite last like the wheels though and after about a half an hour I’d managed to make a crack in the narrow part of the chainstays.”

Thankfully Nic had packed his carbon fibre repair kit: prepreg carbon sheets, shrink wrap and a heat gun. Nic reinforced the area in need with more carbon and cured it in… a kitchen oven.

He took the freshly baked results to Danny in the morning and the testing continued. Same spot, no more breaks. 5 star rating.

The orange bike pictured here is actually a fresh version of that prototype with beefier stays.