One frame, two bikes. Pivot launches two short travel trail bikes: the Trailcat SL and Trailcat LT with Fox suspension and Toolshed storage

The new Pivot Trailcat SL and LT target different audiences but utilise the same chassis

Pivot has launched two new trail bikes with the same chassis: the Trailcat SL and Trailcat LT. The models replace the Trail 429 and Trail 429 Enduro bikes, with prices starting from £6,600 for the SL 29in Ride, and £6,900 for the LT 29in Ride models.

The bikes feature new, more “modern” paint jobs, and Toolshed In-frame storage among other new features. Let’s dive in and check out what else Pivot has updated its new trail bikes.

Pivot Trailcat need to know:

Two new bikes being launched, the SL and the LT

The SL uses 120mm rear and 140mm front travel

And the LT uses 135mm rear and 150mm front travel

Both bikes use the same front and rear triangles and lower link in the dw-link suspension

The big differences in the bikes are the upper links, shocks lengths and flippable lower shock tab mount

Prices start from £6,600 for the SL and £6,900 for the LT

Claims to fit riders between 4’10” to 6’5″+ with XS to XL sizes

Options to upgrade to Fox Live Valve Neo and carbon wheels

Lifetime frame and bearing replacement warranty for original owner

Trail 429 replacements

The Pivot Trail 429 bikes launched way back in the late 2010s, with the Enduro build designed to mimic the way Pivot employees and racers set their 429s up. The Enduro model came with 120mm rear and 140mm front suspension, utlising Dave Weagle’s DW link suspension – something Pivot has continued with in this trail bike revamp.

Back in 2023, we reviewed the Pivot Trail 429 Pro XT/XTR, citing its impressive climbing ability and “polished, comfortable ride.” The only snags were the lack of suspension, support and “aggression” as Guy put it. The new Trailcat SL takes the place of the 429, and the LT replaces the 429 Enduro. So has Pivot addressed these concerns without compromising the climbing ability?

The Trailcat also takes inspiration from the lightweight Shadowcat, the Switchblade and the Shuttle SL (albeit without the motor), with Pivot citing that the two new models have an “incredible pedigree” with plenty of performance to bring to the trail bike category.

Pivot Trailcat SL

The Trailcat SL is the lighter weight, climbing-friendly option. Ideal for those who want an agile and efficient ride on the trails, it comes with 120mm rear and 140mm front travel. It’s designed as more of an all-day comfort, fast, trail bike, compared to the slightly burlier LT.

That’s not to say it won’t tackle anything gnarly, but its focus remains on being a composed and efficient trail bike. The dw-link suspension design remains on the new trail bikes, with the claimed plush, bottomless feel allowing the short travel bike to descend “better than any 120mm bike has a right to.”

The Trailcat SL starts at £6,600 for the 29in Ride SLX/XT option.

Pivot Trailcat LT

The Trailcat LT, however, uses 135mm of rear and 150mm front travel, for those who want a bit more capability from a still reasonably short travel bike. It’s the Trail 429 Enduro replacement, so certainly more versatile and well-equipped for a bit more thrashing around, but Pivot claims this doesn’t detract from the efficient pedalling and power transfer the Trailcat LT has to offer.

The dw-linkage setup means the LT “pedals like a short travel trail bike and descends with the capability of an enduro race bike.” That’s quite a claim, so stay tuned for our review as the bike has just landed at MBR Towers.

The Trailcat LT starts at £6,900 29in Ride SLX/XT build.

What’s new with the Pivot Trailcat?

Both bikes use the same front and rear triangles and lower dw-link. So what are the big differences between the two models, besides travel? They use different upper links, a flippable lower shock tab mount and different shock lengths. This helps Pivot to fine-tune the riding characteristics of both bikes.

Equally, both bikes make use of the Toolshed in-frame storage on the downtube, which uses an integrated magnet on the inside of the door which holds quick links for easier access. The Trailcat includes two Toolshed bags, which can carry an inner tube and other essentials.

In addition, the frames can make use of Pivot and Topeak’s Dock Tool collaboration, which is its on-the-bike tool system. This system makes it possible to store essential items like hydration packs and tools under the top tube or BB.

For the mechanics, Pivot has updated its cable port design, making it easier to run cables at the head tube. The cable port can now take two hoses through the same port, and integrated cable clips inside the Toolshed mean they won’t rattle around inside the frame…hopefully.

Flip chip adjustability is commonplace on mountain bikes these days, and Pivot’s option will allow riders to steepen or slacken the head tube angle by 0.5° and allow the use of an MX setup across all sizes and both SL and LT bikes.

Speaking of geometry, the effective seat tube angle is 76° on all sizes except XL, where it is 76.5° – this is the same as the Trail 429. The head angle, however, is slightly slacker, at 65.8° throughout all sizes, compared to 66° and 66.4° on the Trail 429.

Even the colours are getting a modern upgrade on the Trailcat, with Dr Purple and Green Meadow Mist bound to turn heads on the trails.

So what about the builds? Each model will use Fox suspension, and there are several specs to choose from. They’re not exactly cheap bikes, with prices starting at £6,600 for an SLX/XT SL build, but perhaps the ride quality will be that convincing. Customers also have the option to upgrade to carbon wheels (£1,200) and Fox Live Valve Neo (£1,500).

We’ve listed the builds and prices that will be available in the UK, below.

Trailcat LT

Trailcat LT 29in Pro X0 Eagle Transmission – £9,600

Trailcat LT 29in Pro XT/XTR – £8,400

Trailcat LT 29in Ride SLX/XT – £6,900

Trailcat SL

Trailcat SL 29in Pro X0 Eagle Transmission – £9,400

Trailcat SL 29in Pro XT/XTR – £8,200

Trailcat SL 29in Ride SLX/XT – £6,600

pivotcycles.com/en