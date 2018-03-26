Ibis Ripmo could well be the 29er enduro bike you’ve been waiting for

It looks great on paper... and in the Chile EWS results

Sightings of longer travel 29er Ibis had been doing to rounds (themselves admit the Ibis Ripmo is their “worst kept secret”) well now it’s been confirmed.

>>> Ibis 942 wheels review

Sifting through the PR chaff, here’s the headlines…

Ibis Ripmo need to know

6 lbs frame with Fox DPX2 shock

145mm rear travel DW Link

160mm fork

1in longer reach than HD4

175mm dropper friendly on M-XL (150m on S)

76° seat angle

2.6in tyre clearance

Threaded BB

Internal cable routing with in-frame molded cable tunnels

Piggyback shock AND large water bottle friendly

Carbon front triangle and swing arm

Sizes S-XL

148 Boost

1x specific

ISCG 05

44mm fork offset

65.9° head angle (“feels like 64.5°” with 44mm offset)

435mm chainstays

Free lifetime replacement on Igus bushing in lower linkage

7 year frame warranty

SRP from £4,099 to £8,499

All the above bullet points (bar perhaps the short chainstays) will score highly on the Modern MTB Geometry Top Trumps.

The bike has just been piloted to impressive results in last weekend’s Enduro World Series opener in Chile, with Robin Wallner (3rd) and Bex Berona (4th) having their best finishes to date.

Ibis Ripmo geometry

Ibis Ripmo piccies

Well, why not eh?

Press release from Ibis

The All New Ripmo

The love child of an Ibis Ripley and an Ibis HD4, the Ripmo is a big wheeled slasher that’s always down for another lap.

With 29″ wheels, 145mm of efficient dw-link travel (160mm front), a sub 6 lb frame weight, modern geometry, and clearance for a water bottle (with piggy back shock), this is the most versatile bike we’ve ever built.

What’s New

The Ripmo marks a dramatic shift in our approach to geometry. The reach is nearly an inch longer than the EWS Team winning HD4, with clearance for a 175mm dropper, and a pedal-friendly 76° seat tube angle.

Other features include an all-new lower link, which is 86g lighter, and significantly stiffer. It also includes trick internal cable tunnels, clearance for 2.6″ rubber, and a threaded BB.

The Ripmo is available now. Prices for a complete bike start at £4,099.