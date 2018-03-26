Ibis Ripmo could well be the 29er enduro bike you’ve been waiting for

It looks great on paper... and in the Chile EWS results
Sightings of longer travel 29er Ibis had been doing to rounds (themselves admit the Ibis Ripmo is their “worst kept secret”) well now it’s been confirmed.
Sifting through the PR chaff, here’s the headlines…
Ibis Ripmo need to know
- 6 lbs frame with Fox DPX2 shock
- 145mm rear travel DW Link
- 160mm fork
- 1in longer reach than HD4
- 175mm dropper friendly on M-XL (150m on S)
- 76° seat angle
- 2.6in tyre clearance
- Threaded BB
- Internal cable routing with in-frame molded cable tunnels
- Piggyback shock AND large water bottle friendly
- Carbon front triangle and swing arm
- Sizes S-XL
- 148 Boost
- 1x specific
- ISCG 05
- 44mm fork offset
- 65.9° head angle (“feels like 64.5°” with 44mm offset)
- 435mm chainstays
- Free lifetime replacement on Igus bushing in lower linkage
- 7 year frame warranty
- SRP from £4,099 to £8,499
All the above bullet points (bar perhaps the short chainstays) will score highly on the Modern MTB Geometry Top Trumps.
The bike has just been piloted to impressive results in last weekend’s Enduro World Series opener in Chile, with Robin Wallner (3rd) and Bex Berona (4th) having their best finishes to date.
Ibis Ripmo geometry
Ibis Ripmo piccies
Well, why not eh?
Press release from Ibis
The All New Ripmo
The love child of an Ibis Ripley and an Ibis HD4, the Ripmo is a big wheeled slasher that’s always down for another lap.
With 29″ wheels, 145mm of efficient dw-link travel (160mm front), a sub 6 lb frame weight, modern geometry, and clearance for a water bottle (with piggy back shock), this is the most versatile bike we’ve ever built.
What’s New
The Ripmo marks a dramatic shift in our approach to geometry. The reach is nearly an inch longer than the EWS Team winning HD4, with clearance for a 175mm dropper, and a pedal-friendly 76° seat tube angle.
Other features include an all-new lower link, which is 86g lighter, and significantly stiffer. It also includes trick internal cable tunnels, clearance for 2.6″ rubber, and a threaded BB.
The Ripmo is available now. Prices for a complete bike start at £4,099.