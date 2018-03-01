Canyon Spectral:ON eMTB has 29in front wheel and 27.5+ rear wheel

Perfection comes to those that wait, Canyon are now ready to hit the eMTB market for six with their debut

Canyon has finally revealed its first ever eMTB. The Canyon Spectral:ON features 150mm of front and rear travel and mis-matching wheel sizes.

It might come as a surprise to a lot of you that Canyon has never made an eMTB before. Whilst other brands have been scrabbling to jump onto the electric train as quickly as possible, for fear of missing out. The German direct-to-consumer brand has shown a hitherto unimaginable level of patience in waiting until they were completely happy that what they have created was a class beater.

In fact, this is what they had to say on the matter…

“The understanding of what it takes to make e-bikes work is so much better now than it was not so long ago. Somehow shoehorning a battery and motor into an existing frame does not work. Equipping standard components and expecting them to cope with the higher forces at play does not work. Designing a bike without taking into account the entirely different riding style power assistance enables, does not work.From the outset, Canyon engineers had a clear understanding of what they wanted to achieve from one of their most ambitious development projects to date; an eMTB with true mountain bike trail performance. The all-new Spectral:ON is testimony to a merciless attention to the smallest details, as well as a commitment to producing the ultimate rider experience.”

Our esteemed editor, Danny went on the launch of the new bike and will be putting forward his views and experiences very soon. For the time being, here are the basics you need to know about the new Spectral:ON.

Can you see the obvious difference between the Spectral:ON and pretty much any other eMTB?

Need to Know