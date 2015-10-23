Red Bull releases new mountain biking mobile phone game – Bike Unchained

Are you so addicted to mountain biking you need to get your fix on the bus, in bed at night or even on the loo? Well then Red Bull may just have the thing for you with its new Bike Unchained mobile phone game.

The game has you starting as a rookie rider in Whistler while you and your team hope to become one of the world’s best riders, all while stopping developers from ruining your local trails. There are 60 slopestyle, enduro and downhill tracks to pick from.

The power of Red Bull means they can draw in all their sponsored riders so along the way you’ll meet pros such as the Athertons, Brandon Semenuk and Andreu Lacondeguy. As you progress you can also upgrade your bike using real frames and components from the likes of Specialized, Nukeproof and SRAM.

In the game you have to pump by swiping up and down on the phone. The better you time your pumps the more speed you will gain and the faster you will go. You can also swipe in the air to perform tricks.

The game is free but there is the option to spend up to £14.60 on in-app purchases that will speed up your progress through the game.

You can get the game now on Android and Apple devices and you can watch the game in action here.