“Suddenly I realised that there were no pictures of girls in it”, Bethany age 11 writes

"I was reading the March one and I had a feeling that something was not right. Suddenly I realised that there were no pictures of girls in it."

MTB for all

My dad buys mbr every month and when he has finished reading his magazines, I always enjoy having a look. I was reading the March one and I had a feeling that something was not right. Suddenly I realised that there were no pictures of girls in it. I thought that I had better double check so I carefully looked at each page but there were none.

I enjoy mountain biking and I thought (thinking of other girls) that it was not very inspiring for us. I am lucky enough to live in the Lake District where there are lots of places to bike, so I would like to see other girls enjoying biking too. I absolutely love mountain biking, especially downhill, and I am not quite sure that your magazine will inspire a new generation of female bikers. I believe that girl bikers are as good as boy bikers. I would please like to see girls doing what they love.

– Bethany Lydon, age 11

Ed – thanks for your email Bethany, and I’m excited to hear how passionate you are about mountain biking and the representation of women within it. It’s fair to say that we’ve had a strong response to last month’s star letter about the lack of women in the magazine, with many suggestions and offers of help. This has led to some exciting plans going forward, which you should see appear in future issues. Stay tuned!

