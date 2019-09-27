Our pick of the best waterproof jacket and shorts deals right now

The best current deals on the best waterproof clobber

We’ve searched the corners of the world wide web to unearth the best current deals on the best waterproof clobber for mountain biking through autumn-winter.

Fox City Slicker Jacket was £185.00, now £49.99

Save 73%! 100% Polyester. 2.5 layer laminate. 10,000mm Waterproof / 10,000g/m2 breathability. Fully seam sealed for waterproof protection. 2-way stretch. Welded chest pocket with interior media port. Back vent and underarm mesh panel for breathability. Zip off hood. Drop tail hem. Adjustable interior hem tension locks. Sleeve cuff adjusters. Reflective branding.

Gore C3 Gore-Tex Active Jacket was £169.99, now £109.00

Save 36%! Gore-Tex Active fabric is softer and quieter in use for higher comfort. Lightweight, extremely breathable, waterproof and windproof. Long back for splash protection. Napoleon pocket with zip. Hem width can be adjusted by cordstopper and elastic drawstring. Adjustable cuff. Zip tags for easy opening. Zip underflap and zipper garage. Back zipped stow pocket.”

Alpinestars Tahoe Waterproof Shorts was £95.00, now £64.00

Save 33%! 10k waterproofness and 5k breathability. Flat-snap connection system for compatibility with Alpinestars’ inner shorts. Waterproof zippered front pockets for safe storage of small personal items. YKK waterproof zippers offer durable, reliable and weather protection. Seat area reinforced with 300 denier poly-fabric for durability and abrasion resistance.

Madison DTE Waterproof Shorts was £84.99, now £59.99

Save 29%! “Made from a 2.5 layer fabric with a 3-layer fabric on the rear panel inner thigh and knees to avoid wear. Fully tape seam sealed the DTE waterproof short is 100% waterproof while the breathable fabric prevents over heating. The over the knee cut is the perfect length for keeping out the water. Double and triple needle stitching in all the right areas.”

Endura 3 in 1 Waterproof Jacket was £159.99, now £113.99

Save 29%! Waterproof and breathable Exoshell20 3 layer fabric outer shell in a fully seam sealed construction. Detachable internal PrimaLoft. Gilet provides optional insulation. Ventilation via underarm zipped vents. Bonded storm flap, zipped hand warmer pockets and internal zipped chest pocket. Popper cuff adjustment.

Altura Five/40 Waterproof Jacket was £169.99, now £59.49

Save 65%! 100% Polyester Altura Shield technology. Altura Draft Venting strategically located venting zones. Altura ErgoFit 3D patterning. Zippered chest pockets. Detachable hood. Internal media port. Relaxed Fit.

Madison DTE 3-Layer Waterproof Storm Jacket was £160.00, now £79.99

Save 51%! Fully seam sealed 3 layer fabric. 3d Helmet compatible hood. Front waterproof zippers. T facing chest vents. Laser-Cut breathe panel.

Oh, and here’s a few bonus waterproof items for your extremities…

Sealskinz Thin Mid Hydrostop Waterproof Socks was £38.00, now £27.00

Save 29%! “Thin weight, mid-length waterproof socks featuring Hydrostop technology to keep you dry and comfortable.”

Sealskinz Dragon Eye MTB Ultralite Gloves was £30.00, now £15.00

Save 50%! “Sealskinz Dragon Eye MTB Ultralite are ultra lightweight flexible and close-fitting single layer gloves created specifically for MTB, with an ultra thin and durable synthetic suede palm and zero padding for conditions where you need total control and feel.”

Shimano AM7 Off-Road Cycling Shoe was £99.99, now £50.00

Save 50%! “All-mountain and downhill cycling shoes that give you connectivity, comfort and protection without clipping in.”

