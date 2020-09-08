My best trail, as chosen by Ben ‘The Deakinator’ Deakin

MTB's movers and shakers select their favourite places to ride

Ben Deakin has raced downhill at the highest level for more than a decade; he’s also a sponsored rider for DMR bikes and a brand ambassador for GoPro, besides others.

He’s probably best known, though, as a YouTuber, where his “OiOi” slogan, once heard, can never be forgotten.

“I think a lot of epic places that I have ridden haven’t always been down to the trail itself, but the lasting memories it gives you as a rider. Now this is certainly not a boring trail that I am going to talk about, but a trail that is far better suited to and enjoyed with friends, due to its fun, fast, jumpy nature.

“Anyone who follows me on social media will know that I’ve been lucky enough to get to Whistler Mountain Bike Park over the years to ride the famous Dirt Merchant trail. It’s a double-black graded flow jump trail, which has a number of big tabletop jumps, doubles and drops the size of your house, but half of the thrill is joining your friends all trying to outdo one another with various tricks and style as you speed and flow your way down. It’s not for the faint- hearted and certainly not for beginners but it’s a perfect warm-up line, middle- of-the-day line or even sunset line due to how well built everything is. It’s made even better because it finishes by joining another flow trail called Lower A-Line, which conveniently takes you right to the bottom of the resort where beers are on tap! #OiOi”