The best mountain bike suspension deals

Looking to put the bounce back into your stride? Whether you’re looking for a new fork, new rear shock and just some service spares, here are the best deals at the mo.

All of the products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. These are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Mountain bike suspension fork deals

NB: All forks listed are Boost axle (110 x 15mm)

Fox 34 Float 130mm 27.5in – £859.99 – £348.49

Save 59%! “A top-end, trail-taming fork, this 34 Elite model by Fox takes all of the proven technologies and build quality of the Factory series and upgrades it with a FIT4 damper and a Black Ano finish to the upper tubes, for a durable and dependable performance. Offering three-positions of adjustment – Open, Medium and Firm – fine-tuning your compression for your chosen terrain is made simple, while the Boost axle compatibility and Float EVOL air spring enhances small bump sensitivity and control through the most demanding of routes.”

RockShox Yari RC Solo 130mm 27.5in – £647.00 – £485.00

Save 26%! “Hard hitting fork for aggressive enduro riders. Adjustable and smooth motion control damper. A great upgrade from an entry level fork.”

RockShox Judy Gold RL Solo 120mm 29in – £427.00 – £255.00

Save 41%! “All new BOOST-specific chassis is light yet stiff. Motion Control RL damper offers great control. Solo Air spring is easy to adjust for preference.”

Fox 34 Float 120mm 29in – £789.99 – £399.99

Save 49%! “A robust and trail-ready fork for the rough and tumble rider, this Boost-sized Performance model by Fox is well-equipped for all mountain mastery. Kitted out with FIT Grip 3-position lever, tuning your suspension to meet the demands of you impending terrain is simple and reliable, with the Boost axle compatibility offering a stiff, responsive and well-controlled experience, however hard you ride. With a Float air spring enhancing sensitivity, it comes finished with a Black Ano coating for extra durability.”

Fox 34 Float 150mm 27.5in – £889.00 – £649.99

Save 27%! “The Fox 34 Float 27.5 inch 2017 Fork features 150mm travel, 3 Position Adjustments, FIT4 Damper and a 15QRx100/110mm axle fit. The fork also features a Kashima coating on the 34mm stanchions, this combined with the adjustability of the fork itself provides trail performance that instills confidence and control.”

RockShox Yari RC Solo Air 150mm 29in – £661.00 – £359.00

Save 46%! “Yari brings Pike’s and the new Lyrik’s acclaimed look and proven features, such as the 35mm chassis, Fast Black upper tubes and Solo Air or Dual Position Air spring systems, to a wider audience. The new refined Motion Control IS damper features Rapid Recovery rebound and its high speed compression circuit is tuned to match the feeling of the Charger damper.”

Fox 36 Float 150mm 29in – £1,029.99 – £449.99

Save 56%! “Bringing best-of-the-best technology and performance to the fore, this 36 Elite model by Fox is an award-winning fork that’s set to take your XC and trail riding to the next level. Kitted out with a three-position FIT4 damper, Float air spring and 150mm of deep travel, every run is as smooth and controllable as possible.”

RockShox Lyrik 170mm 27.5in – £989.00 – £699.99

Save £289.01! “RockShox Lyrik is the hard-hitting enduro fork for 27.5” and 29” wheeled mountain bikes. The new Charger RC2 damper features independent high and low speed compression damping adjustment for improved control. You also get the new DebonAir spring with friction reducing internals for an even smoother ride.”

RockShox Yari 160mm 27.5in – £689.00 – £429.99

Save 41%! “Yari brings Lyrik’s acclaimed look and proven features – 35mm chassis, Fast Black upper tubes and new DebonAir air spring – to a wider audience. The Motion Control damper features Rapid Recovery rebound and its high-speed compression circuit is tuned to match the feeling of the Charger damper.”

Fox 36 Float PElite 160/170mm 27.5in – £1,029.00 – £699.00

Save 32%! “Performance Elite forks retain the same adjustments, dampers, weight, and 7000 series aluminum upper tubes as Factory Series, but have black anodized upper tubes instead of Genuine Kashima Coat. A Performance Elite graphics package is found on these forks to tie in the black-on-black look.”

Manitou Mattoc 160mm 27.5in – £499.99 – £239.99

Save 52%! “The Manitou Mattoc Comp Boost Forks have been specially engineered with the thrill-seekers and MTB enthusiasts in mind who want to push their trail-blazing to the next level and beyond.”

Mountain bike rear shock deals

Cane Creek DBAir CS – £575.00 – £410.49

Save 29%! “The DBAir CS features the Cane Creek proprietary climbing mode on a DBAir shock that keeps suspension fully active while climbing. This results in better control and connection to the trail while climbing, less rider fatigue and increased power transfer.”

Fox Float Perf LV EV 190 x 51mm – £199.99 – £99.99

Save 50%! “With three on-the-fly adjustments giving Open, Medium and Firm modes, customising every ride to suit various terrains is made simple, while the air spring and EVOL LC air sleeve enhance small bump sensitivity for an improved riding feel. Anodised for added durability, no trail is too intimidating for this excellent shock.”

Mountain bike suspension accessories and spares deals

Rock Oil SVI Fork Oil various weights – £6.17 – £4.58

Save 26%! “The `SVI` range of fork oil utilises a special fade free formula developed by Rock Oil, giving reliable performance and long service life even under the most extreme racing conditions, combined with excellent anti-wear protection and superb resistance to water contamination and degradation.”

MRP Ramp Control Cartridge various forks – £179.99 – £116.99

Save 35%! “Produced to fit a range of RockShox & Fox forks, this MRP Ramp Control Cartridge is a quick and easy way to upgrade your forks. The Ramp Control Cartridge has been manufactured to thread into the air spring of your forks for total personalisation of fork progression without the need to tinker with Bottomless Tokens or spacers.”

RockShox Damper Upgrade Kit Charger2 RCT3 – £235.00 – £211.49

Save 10%! “Includes Complete Right Side Internals. Upgrade Kit Model: Pike, Pike/Revelation.”

RockShox Decal Kit 35mm forks – £19.99 – £13.99

Save 30%! “This RockShox Decal Kit is a genuine set of decals for use with single crown RockShox forks that have 35mm diameter stanchion tubes.”