Our pick of the best Black Friday mountain bike helmet deals

The best current deals on the best MTB helmets with MIPS

We have searched the corners of the world wide web to unearth the best current deals on the best MTB helmets with MIPS (Multi Impact Protection System).

All these are open-face trail or enduro style helmets. They all have at least 20% knocked off the SRP. They all cost under £100.

Fox Clothing Flux MIPS MTB helmet was £115.00, now £64.99

Save 43%! “The original Flux Helmet was designed with aggressive trail riders in mind – becoming a best-seller for over a decade. 12 years later, we bring you new levels of performance with the release of a completely redesigned Flux MIPS Helmet.”

Buy Now: Fox Clothing Flux MIPS MTB helmet from Tredz for only £64.99!

Giro Montaro MIPS MTB helmet was £149.99, now £89.99

Save 40%! “Essential for any MTB cycling helmet is ventilation. The Giro Montaro comes with multiple deep vent channels that work to draw cooling air over your head and out back. The P.O.V Plus visor keeps your face and eyes protected and can be lifted to place your goggles. This helmet is compatible with camera mounts, so you can catch epic moments on film.”

Buy Now: Giro Montaro MIPS MTB helmet from Tredz for only £89.99!

Bell 4Forty MIPS MTB helmet was £89.99, now £54.99

Save 39%! “With the 4Forty MIPS helmet, you’re getting 15 cooling vents, a sleek in-mould Polycarbonate shell as well as a useful sweat guide. No matter where the trail takes you, the 4Forty is ready.”

Buy Now: Bell 4Forty MIPS MTB helmet from Tredz for only £54.99!

Bell Spark MIPS MTB helmet was £69.99, now £49.99

Save 29%! “Pulling its DNA straight from its big brother, the Spark Jr. employs the same crisp style in sizes designed around younger heads. Full-grown safety features including MIPS focus the legendary Bell reputation on protecting young riders so you can breathe easy as they explore their limits.”

Buy Now: Bell Spark MIPS MTB helmet from Tredz for only £49.99!

Bell Super 3R Full Face Helmet with MIPS was £199.99, now £135.00

Save 32%! ” A removable chin bar makes the Super 3R uniquely suited to the all-mountain experience. Basically, you get two helmets in one. For long climbs, remove the chin bar and stow it in your pack. And when it’s time for more aggressive riding, you can quickly lock it on, no tools required.”

Buy Now: Bell Super 3R Full Face Helmet with MIPS from Evans Cycles for only £135.00!

Giro Fixture MIPS MTB helmet was £69.99, now £50.00

Save 28%! “In-Mold construction coupled with the ease and comfort of our acclaimed Roc Loc® Sport fit system, offer the versatility you need to ride everything from fire-road adventures to swooping singletrack trails. The Roc Loc is also seamlessly integrated with the Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS).”

Buy Now: Giro Fixture MIPS MTB helmet from Evans Cycles for only £50.00!

Giro Switchblade MIPS MTB helmet was £249.99, now £187.00

Save 26%! “The Giro Switchblade MIPS is a fully ASTM downhill certified full face helmet with a removable chinbar. The Switchblade is completely optimised for the descent, certified to CPSC, EN-1078 and AMST-1952-DH both with and without the chinbar.”

Buy Now: Giro Switchblade MIPS MTB helmet from Tweeks Cycles for only £187.00!

Troy Lee Designs Stage Race MIPS Full Face helmet was £275.00, now £147.50

Save 46%! “The all-new for TLD Stage helmet redefines mountain bike safety, style, comfort and ventilation. The lightest full-face helmet in its class combines EPP for slow speed impacts and EPS for high speed impacts in one sleek package, that will set a new benchmark for mountain bike enduro helmets.”

Buy Now: Troy Lee Designs Stage Race MIPS Full Face helmet from Merlin Cycles for only £147.50!

